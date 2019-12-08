GOPer Collins battered for demand to postpone Trump impeachment so he can get caught up: ‘Collins doesn’t do his homework’

On Saturday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee made a demand to the Democrats that they postpone Monday’s hearing on the impeachment of Donald Trump, saying he needed more time to digest a fifty-plus page report that Democrats released over the weekend.

After tweeting out his demand — as well as issuing a statement — the voluble Trump defenders was hammered on his own Twitter feed with commenters telling him do his job and read the report in the meantime.

After Collins tweeted, “Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness,” he got buried in derision.

You can see the responses below:

Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness.https://t.co/iGBGrgFAYq — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 7, 2019

Dougie is pretending he doesn't remember when the GOP rammed through the tax scam bill without giving the Dems or even their own people time to read it. — Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech (@HanKSmithGA) December 7, 2019

If Doug Collins doesn’t want to do his job, then @DevinPandy would be happy to take over for him. — Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) December 8, 2019

If you can't read 55 pages in three days you shouldn't be in congress. — ImpeachTheMalignantOrangeClown (@mikesmithcomic) December 8, 2019

Just as Prof Karlan suggested…. Collins doesn’t do his homework. — Eastofthe405 (@eastofthe405) December 8, 2019

Too bad! Do your job like millions of Americans who work day and night during weekends and holidays to meet deadlines!! Americans pay your salary, the least you can do is actually work for it! — Mireya Hernandez (@miry_elizah225) December 7, 2019

Could you please ask this corrupt administration to had over all the documents they are hiding? It would be really helpful. #DoYourJob — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) December 8, 2019

you misspelled — "we can't defend this corrupt president and we won't uphold the oath that we took, so all we can do is throw stuff at the wall to see if it will stick" There you go! — Dana P (@blackhillslvr) December 7, 2019

Recall all the documents DEMs had to read at Kavanaugh's hearings, with no copies, in a shorter time period? Or the ill-fated health bills that had to be read in hours? Puh-leeze. — hmmm889 (@hmmm889) December 8, 2019

Read faster. — Diana ☃️🎄 (@DMR09) December 8, 2019

