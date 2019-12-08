GOP’s Collins demands delay in impeachment hearing after being overwhelmed with Dem’s massive case against Trump

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has demanded that Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) postpone a scheduled House Judiciary Committee hearing slated for Monday after being blindsided by a massive report from the Democrats on the committee making the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to Newsmax, Collins — who has become one of the president’s main surrogates opposing ouster of the president — fired back at the Democrats over their Saturday release of thousands of pages of documents to be considered from the House impeachment investigation.

“The information Democrats released today is partial, biased and curated to support accusations that have, to date, been thinner than cotton candy,” Collins said in a statement Saturday.“Chairman Nadler has no choice but to postpone Monday’s hearing in the wake of a last-minute document transmission that shows just how far Democrats have gone to pervert basic fairness.”

“It is impossible for Judiciary members to sift through thousands and thousands of pages in any meaningful way in a matter of hours.”

Collin’s complaint falls in line with the Republican’s attack on impeachment; going after the process instead the facts of the case.

