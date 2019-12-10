‘He wants me to do it’: Giuliani announces Trump has asked him to brief DOJ and GOP on results of his Ukraine trip

Rudy Giuliani, just hours after Congress published proposed Articles to impeach his boss, announced President Donald Trump has asked him to brief the Dept. of Justice and Republican Senators on the results of his trip to Ukraine. Giuliani, who allegedly serves as Trump’s personal attorney but claims he is not being paid to work in that capacity, insists he is taking orders directly from Trump.

“He wants me to do it,” Giuliani told The Washington Post. “I’m working on pulling it together and hope to have it done by the end of the week.”

Trump over the weekend confirmed Giuliani was acting in his interests, proclaiming, “I hear he has found plenty” of information, presumably to prove, despite there being no evidence, that Ukraine and not Russia attacked the U.S. 2016 election.

“He says he has a lot of good information,” Trump said, adding that he has, indeed, directed him to “make a report” to the Attorney General Barr and to Congress. But the White House, despite trump’s own words, disputes Trump has directed Giuliani. “Two White House officials,” the Post reports, “said that Trump did not instruct Giuliani to go to Ukraine.” ADVERTISEMENT Giuliani and Trump say otherwise.