‘Help me’: CNN’s John King begs guests to say something after bonkers Giuliani interview leaves him speechless
CNN host John King on Thursday found himself at a loss for words while watching the latest escapade of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is in Ukraine this week to apparently resume his quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a segment about Giuliani’s latest Ukraine caper, King played an interview clip with former Fox News host Eric Bolling in which Giuliani refused to say what he was doing in the country.
“I’m not here — I don’t have to defend myself!” Giuliani said, when asked about his reasons for traveling to Kiev. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t do a darn thing wrong!”
After the clip, King looked around to his table of guests and simply said, “Help me.”
Associated Press reporter Julie Pace rushed to King’s aid and called Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine in the middle of an impeachment hearing “quite the provocative move,” especially given that the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is investigating him for his work in that same country.
“Rudy appears to be taking a page out of the Trump playbook, which is: Absolutely no shame, confess to nothing and plow forward,” she said.
