‘He’s the butt of every joke’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe scorches Trump for turning himself into a ‘farce’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump has become an international laughingstock, and that’s the second worst thing that can happen in politics.
The “Morning Joe” host pointed to the embarrassing spectacle this week of world leaders standing in a circle and mocking the president, who then flew home rather than take part in a scheduled news conference at the NATO summit.
“That sums up where America has got to over the course of the past few months,” Scarborough said, “that people are not just given up on this president and his ability to lead on the world stage, they think it’s a bit of a joke, and they went, i think, from hoping that America to turn around and they could find a way to deal with Donald Trump.”
“Emmanuel Macron put all of that effort into schmoozing Donald Trump, now you see them laughing at him in London,” Scarborough added. “You know that’s what this president hates. America’s not going to be laughed at, he was being laughed at in London. It’s a real sign of where America’s reputation has fallen just in the course of the past few months, and impeachment plays into that, the fact that he’s flying back to these impeachment hearings, people are very conscious of that back in Europe.”
The president’s political weakness at home has eroded his already shaky standing abroad, Scarborough said.
“In politics, Donald Trump’s going from being feared, and I will say in politics there’s nothing wrong with being feared,” Scarborough said. “The worst — well, actually the worst thing in politics is people feeling sorry for you.”
“The second to worst thing is people laughing at you,” he added. “What used to be fear has now turned into farce, and Donald Trump is now the butt of every joke.”
Other world leaders feel impunity to act without worrying how the United States would react, because they have so little respect for the president.
“I mean, hell, if you’re Iran, you can bomb Saudi Arabian facilities, you know he’s going to do nothing about it,” Scarborough said. “He threatens, he tweets, even of the impeachment scandal he didn’t want the investigation..”
“He’s a shallow joke to these world leaders, and they’ve caught on,” he added.
Biden won’t voluntarily testify in Trump’s impeachment trial. Here’s what that means
"No, I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball," Biden told reporters at a campaign event in Iowa Falls on Wednesday afternoon. "The president is the one who has committed impeachable crimes, and I’m not going to let him divert from that. I’m not going to let anyone divert from that."
Morning Joe drops a Rust Belt bomb on Trump now that impeachment is a reality
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski kicked off Friday morning with bad news for Donald Trump about recent polling in the battleground Rust Belt states showing his re-election prospects crumbling even if he does survive impeachment ouster.
"You go through new Morning Consult Trump approval ratings, and it really shows how unpopular he is," host Scarborough began. "And in some of these states they show how impeachment is really either keeping him from gaining momentum with all the money he's wasting and it's not moving anything."
"Ohio, he's minus five," he explained. "Pennsylvania, minus seven, underwater. Iowa underwater, minus 13. Minnesota, underwater, minus 13. And the biggest two for last: Wisconsin, minus 14 and Michigan minus 14."
Amid impeachment turmoil, HBO OKs Watergate series
US cable channel HBO on Thursday green-lit the production of a new limited series based on the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.
The two actors -- HBO veterans -- will also executive produce "The White House Plumbers," which is to be written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who scripted the network's award-winning comedy "Veep."
The announcement comes as Washington is again in the throes of an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, some 45 years after Nixon resigned to avoid a certain trial before US lawmakers.