House Dems just got a ‘huge insurance policy’ to help them keep their majority: elections analyst

1 hour ago

The Republican Party’s path to retake the majority in the House of Representatives got significantly steeper on Monday after a panel of North Carolina judges signed off on a newly redrawn district map that will be significantly more favorable toward Democrats.

Elections analyst Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report writes on Twitter that the new map means Democrats are now “virtually guaranteed” to pick up seats in North Carolina’s 2nd and 6th districts, which respectively encompass the cities of Raleigh and Greensboro.

Wasserman then calculates how these new districts will make winning back the House even more of a grind for the GOP than what they were facing before.

“This is a huge insurance policy for Speaker Pelosi/Dems’ 17-seat majority — before the 2020 election even starts,” he writes. “Technically, House Rs need to pick up 19 seats (counting Rep. Justin Amash (I)’s #MI03) to win the majority back in 2020. But this new NC map and four R retirements from majority non-white districts mean they may actually need to flip 25+ Dem seats. That’s huge for Dems.”

A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows

11 mins ago

December 2, 2019

Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.

The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.

The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.

George Conway publicly calls out Kellyanne over her devotion to Trump for the first time

58 mins ago

December 2, 2019

George Conway has now publicly called out wife Kellyanne Conway for her continued devotion to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Kellyanne posted a tweet that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and sarcastically asked whether "we need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?"

George Conway quoted his wife's tweet and simply replied, "Your boss apparently thought so."

While George Conway has emerged as a prominent Trump critic and impeachment advocate, Kellyanne has remained staunchly in the president's corner and has relished attacking his political opponents.

