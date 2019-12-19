‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Ex-RNC chair laughs at Kevin McCarthy for being unable to stand up to Trump

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday morning, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele could only shake his head and laugh at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he held a press conference and tip-toed around Donald Trump’s Wednesday night attack on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
Following the nationally televised press conference — coming on the heels of a House vote to impeach the president — MSNBC host Chris Jansing asked Steele about McCarthy’s performance where he called Dingell a friend — but refused to condemn the president’s comments.
“You couldn’t even get Kevin McCarthy to say what the president said about John Dingell was wrong,” the stunned Jansing prompted.
“I know, I almost fell out of my chair,” the laughing Steele replied. “That’s it right there. The question was, do you support what the president said, and he started talking about John Dingell was a nice guy. Yeah, I said nice things about him when he passed.”
“That wasn’t the question,” he asserted while becoming serious. “Do you stand with the president. And that is the problem Kevin McCarthy finds himself in. And quite honestly, that is the problem a lot of those retiring members were sick and tired of finding themselves in. It’s not fun to be in the minority, everyone in town knows that.”
Watch below:
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spreading a blatant lie that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called for the president to be hanged.
A tweet sent out by the Trump War Room Twitter account claims that "The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: 'Hang him!' This hatred and anger is out of control!"
However, watching the video of Clyburn reveals he said no such thing.
Rather, the video in question shows a CNN interview in which Clyburn describes the kind of trial that he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will set up that will be designed to deliver a quick acquittal.
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" team, embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting an assist in her campaign to cling to her seat after sentiment in her state turned against her after she voted to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations of sexual improprieties.
Collins -- along with Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) -- has been targeted by Democrats for ouster in the 2020 election where voter turnout is expected to be high with President Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.
New details have emerged about acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor's order to leave his post.
Taylor was told by a top State Department aide to hand over his duties in Kyiv before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited early next month, a source told CNN.
The veteran diplomat had angered President Donald Trump by testifying before the House impeachment inquiry that Trump demanded appointees set up a quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine based on congressionally approved military aid.