‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Ex-RNC chair laughs at Kevin McCarthy for being unable to stand up to Trump

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday morning, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele could only shake his head and laugh at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he held a press conference and tip-toed around Donald Trump’s Wednesday night attack on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).

Following the nationally televised press conference — coming on the heels of a House vote to impeach the president — MSNBC host Chris Jansing asked Steele about McCarthy’s performance where he called Dingell a friend — but refused to condemn the president’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You couldn’t even get Kevin McCarthy to say what the president said about John Dingell was wrong,” the stunned Jansing prompted.

“I know, I almost fell out of my chair,” the laughing Steele replied. “That’s it right there. The question was, do you support what the president said, and he started talking about John Dingell was a nice guy. Yeah, I said nice things about him when he passed.”

“That wasn’t the question,” he asserted while becoming serious. “Do you stand with the president. And that is the problem Kevin McCarthy finds himself in. And quite honestly, that is the problem a lot of those retiring members were sick and tired of finding themselves in. It’s not fun to be in the minority, everyone in town knows that.”

Watch below: