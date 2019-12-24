Quantcast
‘I got her a beautiful card’: Trump still not sure what he’s giving Melania for Christmas

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is waiting until the last minute to buy the first lady a Christmas gift.

The president told reporters on Christmas Eve, as he prepared to speak with military service members for a holiday conference call from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, that he hadn’t decided yet what to get wife Melania Trump.

“I got her a beautiful card,” Trump said. “(I’m) still working on a Christmas present.”

Even with just hours of shopping left before Christmas Day, the president said he’s not worried.

“I’ve got a little time,” he said.

