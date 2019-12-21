‘I’d say he’s enraged’: Trump biographer calls BS on Ivanka Trump’s claim her dad is ‘energized by impeachment’
President Donald Trump’s biographer, Michael d’Antonio disputed Ivanka Trump’s claim that her father is “energized” by the House passing the two articles of impeachment this past week.
During an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” the president’s daughter
“He’s energized, as are 63 million-plus voters who elected him to office,” Ivanka told CBS’s Margaret Brennan. “This is historic, as you note. And in many ways, including the fact that it is the first purely partisan impeachment.”
She went on to say that her father will turn the impeachment into a positive and end up winning even more voters in 2020.
“Well, I think she is right to say that is what he’ll try to do,” d’Antonio said. “She knows him probably better than anyone on Earth, and she also has been playing the role of his ray of sunshine since she was a very little girl. So, she knows he needs this. He needs to be encouraged. I wouldn’t say that he’s energized. I would likely say he was enraged by what is going on and desirous of exerting some control over the situation and probably quite frustrated that there is this two-week break, and he can’t be out there functioning as usual. You won’t even have a target in Congress because they’ve left town. So, she is right that he’ll try but who knows if he can accomplish what she hopes he can?”
In an editorial for The Washington Post, one writer explained that the president might have inherited millions, run companies and been elected to the White House, but when Wednesday came, he stewed and trashed as he “watched the nation that gave him everything tried to take something back.”
D’Antonio explained that the president brought this all on himself, though he’ll never be willing to admit it.
“This is a person who’s dedicated himself to denying reality whenever it’s uncomfortable,” he said. “I think what you noted about [President Richard Nixon] and [President Bill] Clinton regretting what they put the country through, that requires a level of affection for the country, a level of care, a level of respect for the job that I think the president lacks. He is not a person who is concerned about the turmoil that others are experiencing. He cares about the turmoil he is experiencing. It’s that blindness, that hubris that really brought this all on. I think it is going to make the coming year something different than what he expects. I think there are many more mistakes he’ll make and trouble he’ll cause for himself.”
Watch the panel discussion below:
CNN
Former White House official calls Trump ‘an unmitigated disaster’
President Donald Trump has tried to pretend that he "welcomes impeachment," but even his aides hae said he's become a ball of anger over impeachment.
In a CNN interview Saturday, former top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci called the president is a mess. He explained that he expected the Republican Party to jump in and rescue the country and their party from Trump. He said that there was a list of reasons why the GOP might be afraid, whether influences from lobbyists or donors or it may be a lack of courage.
CNN
Anthony Scaramucci explains how Trump could bring ‘the death blow to the GOP’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has slowly turned against President Donald Trump, and he doesn't trust that the president can keep the markets stable.
In a CNN interview Saturday night, Scaramucci explained that investors in the American markets prefer the stability of the U.S. because it isn't a risky bet, and the government system isn't a joke. Trump changes that.
"Mitch McConnell has to be very careful here because he posts up a Soviet-style kangaroo-court-like trial and the president's acquitted, and there is no primary witness subpoenaed and it's this sort of political acquittal without all of the facts being elicited for the American people," Scaramucci described one possible avenue. "You are going against a 243-year-old constitutional system and the rule of law. So, what's made us so prosperous and given us each the American Dream is the idea none of us are above the law, and the system has great integrity. That is why the capital markets like America. They believe that we don't have any type of tyranny or any type of kangarooism going on. So, if they go to do that, I think that is probably the calculation Speaker Pelosi is making, that will have significant and incalculable damage to the Republican Party not just in 2020 but could be a death blow to the Republican Party."
Breaking Banner
Republicans in Nevada and Idaho linked to Washington legislator in domestic terrorism scandal: reports
The domestic terrorism scandal that has Washington state Rep. Matt Shea facing calls for resignation or expulsion has spread beyond the state.
The Washington House of Representatives issued a 108-page report on Shea's support for domestic terrorism.
Shea has been extremely controversial in Washington, where he wrote a bloodthirsty "biblical war" manifesto. Shea has also sought to have parts of Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming form a 31st state that would be something of like a wildlife sanctuary, but for Christian conservatives.