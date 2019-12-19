If John McCain is any indication — Trump’s feud with the Dingells will get worse: NYTimes reporter
President Donald Trump went on the attack against Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and her husband while he was speaking at his longest campaign rally of his presidency.
While the audience was eager to boo the current congresswoman, when it came to her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, the crowd didn’t respond well to the president’s accusation that he was in Hell.
“We saw a really personal attack from the president at the rally tonight, [who] basically said he lowered the flags for John Dingell and he couldn’t believe that Debbie Dingell would vote for impeachment given that he had done such a great honor for her husband and that maybe he was, you know, looking up rather than looking down,” said New York Times reporter Annie Karni.
She explained that the remark “fell flat” on the Michigan audience and that often the president isn’t aware of the politics of the places he’s visiting and that some of his “jokes” don’t play well.
“But this president doesn’t shy away from a personal fight even when it’s unseemly,” Karni continued. “I can see this going in the direction that it did with attacking John McCain even after his death. That went multiple rounds. Trump just kept doubling and tripling down. I don’t think that if history — if Trump’s behavior in the past is any sign of what he’ll do next, I don’t think Debbie Dingell’s tweet will be the end of a fight with the Dingells. This is just the kind of personal slap-fight that he loves to keep going.”
Watch the full panel discussion below:
If John McCain is any indication — Trump’s feud with the Dingells will get worse: NYTimes reporter
President Donald Trump went on the attack against Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and her husband while he was speaking at his longest campaign rally of his presidency.
While the audience was eager to boo the current congresswoman, when it came to her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, the crowd didn't respond well to the president's accusation that he was in Hell.
"We saw a really personal attack from the president at the rally tonight, [who] basically said he lowered the flags for John Dingell and he couldn't believe that Debbie Dingell would vote for impeachment given that he had done such a great honor for her husband and that maybe he was, you know, looking up rather than looking down," said New York Times reporter Annie Karni.
CNN
Republicans say privately that they know and understand what Trump did was wrong: Carl Bernstein
Republicans are speaking privately to reporters and revealing that they want nothing to do with President Donald Trump and his unethical or illegal actions.
"We have a republican party that does not want to participate in the reality of what this president has done," said veteran Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein. "And that's far different than we've had in other impeachments, particularly the Nixon impeachment. The idea that, given the grievous nature of this president's offenses, and what he's been accused of. Even if there are Republicans who believe, in fact, he's innocent, the willingness of the Republicans to fall in line without any serious questioning, without any presentation of evidence of their own that would contradict what he would do."
CNN
Trump could have gotten out of impeachment if it weren’t for his pride: CNN’s Chris Cuomo
During the late-night "hand-off" between CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, the former explained how the president could have gotten himself out of being the third president in history to be impeached. What stopped him, according to Cuomo, was Trump's pride.
"He did what he did. He said what he said," Cuomo said. "That -- nobody else deserves any blame for. However, he could have not been impeached, there's a likelihood, if he had played this differently. If he had been compelled by himself or any of the voices or the Republicans, as you suggest, to admit that he did something wrong, but he didn't do it for the reasons that the Democrats are accusing him of, and he doesn't want foreign interference, he may have aroid avoided this because Nancy Pelosi did not want to go down this road when a lot of other Democrats did, and it was a tough push for them."