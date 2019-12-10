IMPEACHMENT: House announces two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

At 9:07 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a press conference to announce the House will draft and vote upon this week Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. Those articles are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Calling it a “solemn day,” the Speaker thanked the six committee chairs who have been engaged in the impeachment inquiry, and gave special thanks to the late Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler dsaid Trump “endangers” the Constitution and American democracy.

“Today the House Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

"Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution," Rep. Nadler says https://t.co/Fei99DCtx8 pic.twitter.com/E4HynZeW7S — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2019