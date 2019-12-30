Quantcast
Indicted Giuliani associate offers House investigators more information on Trump’s Ukraine scheme: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lev Parnas, one of the indicted business associates of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is offering information to investigators on the House Intelligence Committee, including a cache of documents and the contents of an iPhone.

In a letter filed in federal court, Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy said that this information, which was seized by the Justice Department during his arrest, could be of use to House investigators, and the Justice Department has noted that it does not object to sharing the material with Congress.

Parnas and his fellow associate Igor Fruman were charged with campaign finance violations in the scheme to push the Ukrainian government to produce dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation.


For $45 you can get Corey Lewandowski to read your email message

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager is selling personal video messages online as he explores a potential U.S. Senate bid.

"Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has a new side hustle recording short shout-outs to the president’s supporters on the social media site Cameo — for $45 apiece," the NY Post reported Monday.

Lewandowski, who is considering challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in the 2020 election, notes on his bio that he is a "potential U.S. Senate candidate" in New Hampshire.

New filing against the Justice Department from Peter Strzok uses Trump’s own words against the administration

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Peter Strzok, the former FBI agent who was fired after texts showing his deep dislike for President Donald Trump were revealed, accused the government of violating his rights to privacy and free speech in a new court filing. The allegations, which are part of his lawsuit challenging his termination, used Trump’s own words against the Justice Department, arguing that the president’s claims undermine the administration’s argument in the case.

Strzok alleges that he was terminated because of his personal opposition to Trump, which is protected by the First Amendment. He has also argued, as has former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, that the release of his texts with Page constituted a violation of privacy. However, the Justice Department contends that its actions were within bounds because Page and Strzok’s communications occurred over their work phones and they discussed FBI business.

Here are the 9 most monstrous and crazy Republicans of 2019

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

2019 was a year of extremes in politics, as President Donald Trump learned for the first time his limitations clashing with a Democratic House of Representatives, elections were held in several Southern states, and the voting public geared up with some trepidation for the 2020 presidential election. But even in such a year, some Republican lawmakers and politicians managed to stand out as particularly insane, corrupt, or mean-spirited.

Here is a roundup of this year's nine most memorable GOP monsters:

Matt Bevin

It would not only be hard to start any list of unlikeable politicians without Matt Bevin, it would be hard to choose the biggest reason why.

