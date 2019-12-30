Indicted Giuliani associate offers House investigators more information on Trump’s Ukraine scheme: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lev Parnas, one of the indicted business associates of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is offering information to investigators on the House Intelligence Committee, including a cache of documents and the contents of an iPhone.

In a letter filed in federal court, Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy said that this information, which was seized by the Justice Department during his arrest, could be of use to House investigators, and the Justice Department has noted that it does not object to sharing the material with Congress.

Parnas and his fellow associate Igor Fruman were charged with campaign finance violations in the scheme to push the Ukrainian government to produce dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation.