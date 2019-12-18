‘Insulting’: Dem lawmaker rains hell on Kevin McCarthy for blatantly lying about reasons for impeachment

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on Wednesday shredded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he claimed that Democrats were only impeaching President Donald Trump because his behavior made them feel “upset.”

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Slotkin slammed McCarthy for shamelessly misrepresenting House Democrats’ arguments for impeaching the president.

“He just said we’re doing this because we’re upset and to me, it’s insulting,” she said. “I mean, if I were upset, I get upset every day about something. But for me, this is a very different thing. The president of the United States reached out to a foreign leader and asked for help against a political rival for personal gain.”

Slotkin then outlined the dangers of letting Trump get away with shaking down foreign countries to investigate his political foes ahead of an election.

“That’s a precedent that cannot be allowed to move forward, because today it’s a Democratic or Republican president asking for help on an investigation of a rival,” she said. “Tomorrow it’s a Republican president asking for a cyber attack. So it’s demeaning when he says, ‘Well people are upset about it.’ I want him to be upset about that, right? The president of the United States did that!”

