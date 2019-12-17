Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch “out of the way”:

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Commenters on social media promptly deluged Giuliani in mockery and scorn for his latest attempt to spin his scheme to hunt for foreign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden:

Giuliani brazenly continues a bribery/extortion/campaign finance felony into 2020 with impunity. Silver lining: He's providing more evidence for his own prosecution. But enough is enough. @manhattanDA, indict under state extortion laws. Thus no Trump pardon could save Rudy. pic.twitter.com/WUSjOKx2Pu — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 17, 2019

The House *Republican* report on impeachment—the *Republican* report—specifically cites these visa denials as evidence that "the White House actively worked to stop potential impropriety" promoted by Giuliani. https://t.co/LPamTPc49U pic.twitter.com/5AnNOBuuKk — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 17, 2019

Says the discredited, disgraced dirtbag fixer lawyer. #RudyColludy pic.twitter.com/QvIuL4iYBR — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) December 17, 2019

You weren’t picked to be Secretary of State. Why are you engineering the removal of ambassadors? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 17, 2019

Hey rudy, keep talking. There's a saying, loose lips sink ships. You're going to prison! — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) December 17, 2019

You can't help but admit to your own criminal acts and implicate everyone around you. You're the pot calling the kettle black. You're the one engaging in corrupt acts and smearing those who actually fought corrupt acts in Ukraine. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 17, 2019

Dude! You should totally demand @SenateGOP allow you to say this under oath — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) December 17, 2019

Why don't you write that book while you're serving time in a federal penitentiary? Maybe the @GOP can buy all the copies. — Fresh Brew (@TheFreshBrew) December 17, 2019

@KT_So_It_Goes that's right Rudy, pay no attention to the note takers from SDNY, I'm sure it's nothing pic.twitter.com/WmBEGmBqak — Edward Lechner (@elechner1) December 17, 2019