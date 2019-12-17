Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch “out of the way”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media promptly deluged Giuliani in mockery and scorn for his latest attempt to spin his scheme to hunt for foreign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump stomps over good poll numbers by whining about ‘phony’ investigations

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump boasted about new poll numbers showing him leading his Democratic rivals despite his likely impeachment.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the president leading his top Democratic rivals, and Trump crowed about the numbers and lobbed new attacks on his critics.

"The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders," Trump tweeted. "That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain ripped to shreds for playing victim after latest blowup on The View

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Meghan McCain tried to play victim after she threw an on-air tantrum on "The View" -- and other social media users let her have it.

McCain threatened to sit out the rest of Monday's episode after host Whoopi Goldberg asked her to stop talking over other panelists, and she has repeatedly claimed on the show and her Twitter account that her conservative views were being silenced.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Government employee morale has plummeted after 3 years of Trump: study

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

According to a survey provided by the Office of Personnel Management, morale among staffers working under President Donald Trump has shown a precipitous decline three years into his administration -- and the first such decline since 2014.

A summary by Politico states, "The drop wasn‘t uniform across the government, and a number of agencies are feeling markedly upbeat, including NASA and the tiny U.S. International Trade Commission. But the decline was particularly significant at some of the crucial law enforcement agencies targeted by the president, including the FBI, the Justice Department and Customs and Border Protection, the new data show."

Continue Reading
 
 