Internet trashes Face the Nation for softball interview with ‘unqualified grifter’ Ivanka Trump
On Sunday, CBS aired the full interview with Ivanka Trump, expanding on the shorter “Face the Nation” clip that premiered last Sunday.
Viewers were able to see host Margaret Brennan ask a series of questions of the fashion designer-daughter of President Donald Trump who took a job in the White House despite her lack of experience in public policy, politics or anything remotely having to do with serving the American public.
Twitter commenters were quick to pan the performance of the president’s oldest daughter — as well as CBS for conducting what person called a public relations ploy to “normalize” Ivanka.
You can read a sampling below:
She basically said NOTHING! It was all just PR BS.
— Robert B. (@Liebefacts) December 29, 2019
Shame on @FaceTheNation
— WriterNYC (@GirlNYC) December 29, 2019
CBS should be ashamed to normalize the nepotism and corruption of this administration.
— Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 29, 2019
And no follow up to her non answers! 😡
— Amber Livers (@eileenvine) December 29, 2019
Nah. It looks like the whole interview was pure pap and pandering.
— MyDogIsSmarterThanYourRepublican (@cosmosbaby) December 29, 2019
Once a bastion of Sunday news shows, you’ve now become a laughingstock pushing tabloid fodder.
— Red (@Redpainter1) December 29, 2019
Ivanka never belonged in the WH because she didn’t earn a place there. Her inane remarks are irritating and vapid.
— JBrobergMaine (@BrobergMaine) December 29, 2019
Where are the tough questions?
— Hans Schuetz (@schuetz_hans) December 29, 2019
Please stop legitimizing her by pretending she has anything important to say.
— Elle McBee (@lmcscout) December 29, 2019
The background hummmm Ivanka’s nose jobs cause her to make when speaking is the calibration for drone engines. #teamtrump
— Annie Sruta (@blumo0n) December 29, 2019
Total waste of air time
— TAMIL (@Goodmoringmm) December 29, 2019
Did she talk about purses?
— SpaceShip Jones (@SpaceShipJones) December 29, 2019
stop putting her on the air. she’s not an elected official. no one elected her. we don’t care what she has to say.
— Daniel Nicolae Dubei (@dandubei) December 29, 2019
Why is this program amplifying this unqualified grifter? We all know they plan to run her at Trump 2.0 and letting her take credit for others work is key to that. She is there to make $, period.
— Leashy in Wonderland (@Leashlaw766) December 29, 2019
Look Daddy! I’m governmenting!
— James Macdonald (@macdonald_james) December 29, 2019
Breaking Banner
Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires
Australia is still on fire.
And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.
"Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made." Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas.
Last year, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia report said there were fewer than 20,000 koalas left in New South Wales and they risked becoming extinct as early as 2050, largely because of "excessive tree-clearing for farming." Minister Ley said up to 30% of the koalas in the region had been killed in recent days.
Internet trashes Face the Nation for softball interview with ‘unqualified grifter’ Ivanka Trump
On Sunday, CBS aired the full interview with Ivanka Trump, expanding on the shorter "Face the Nation" clip that premiered last Sunday.
Viewers were able to see host Margaret Brennan ask a series of questions of the fashion designer-daughter of President Donald Trump who took a job in the White House despite her lack of experience in public policy, politics or anything remotely having to do with serving the American public.
Ivanka Trump defends family separations in bizarre CBS interview: ‘Immigration is not part of my portfolio’
White House adviser Ivanka Trump declined to criticize her father's administration over its family separation policy for immigrants.
In a highly publicized interview that aired on Sunday, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the family separations policy in light of her concern for all children.
"We went and looked and Homeland Security says there's still around 900 children who remain separated from their families," Brennan told Trump. "Is that something that you continue to remain engaged on?"
"Well, immigration is not in part of my portfolio," Trump replied. "Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable."