Internet trashes Face the Nation for softball interview with ‘unqualified grifter’ Ivanka Trump

On Sunday, CBS aired the full interview with Ivanka Trump, expanding on the shorter “Face the Nation” clip that premiered last Sunday.

Viewers were able to see host Margaret Brennan ask a series of questions of the fashion designer-daughter of President Donald Trump who took a job in the White House despite her lack of experience in public policy, politics or anything remotely having to do with serving the American public.

Twitter commenters were quick to pan the performance of the president’s oldest daughter — as well as CBS for conducting what person called a public relations ploy to “normalize” Ivanka.

You can read a sampling below:

She basically said NOTHING! It was all just PR BS. — Robert B. (@Liebefacts) December 29, 2019

CBS should be ashamed to normalize the nepotism and corruption of this administration. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 29, 2019

And no follow up to her non answers! 😡 — Amber Livers (@eileenvine) December 29, 2019

Nah. It looks like the whole interview was pure pap and pandering. — MyDogIsSmarterThanYourRepublican (@cosmosbaby) December 29, 2019

Once a bastion of Sunday news shows, you’ve now become a laughingstock pushing tabloid fodder. — Red (@Redpainter1) December 29, 2019

Ivanka never belonged in the WH because she didn’t earn a place there. Her inane remarks are irritating and vapid. — JBrobergMaine (@BrobergMaine) December 29, 2019

Where are the tough questions? — Hans Schuetz (@schuetz_hans) December 29, 2019

Please stop legitimizing her by pretending she has anything important to say. — Elle McBee (@lmcscout) December 29, 2019

The background hummmm Ivanka’s nose jobs cause her to make when speaking is the calibration for drone engines. #teamtrump — Annie Sruta (@blumo0n) December 29, 2019

Total waste of air time — TAMIL (@Goodmoringmm) December 29, 2019

Did she talk about purses? — SpaceShip Jones (@SpaceShipJones) December 29, 2019

stop putting her on the air. she’s not an elected official. no one elected her. we don’t care what she has to say. — Daniel Nicolae Dubei (@dandubei) December 29, 2019

Why is this program amplifying this unqualified grifter? We all know they plan to run her at Trump 2.0 and letting her take credit for others work is key to that. She is there to make $, period. — Leashy in Wonderland (@Leashlaw766) December 29, 2019

