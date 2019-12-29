Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet trashes Face the Nation for softball interview with ‘unqualified grifter’ Ivanka Trump

Published

41 mins ago

on

On Sunday, CBS aired the full interview with Ivanka Trump, expanding on the shorter “Face the Nation” clip that premiered last Sunday.

Viewers were able to see host Margaret Brennan ask a series of questions of the fashion designer-daughter of President Donald Trump who took a job in the White House despite her lack of experience in public policy, politics or anything remotely having to do with serving the American public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter commenters were quick to pan the performance of the president’s oldest daughter — as well as CBS for conducting what person called a public relations ploy to “normalize” Ivanka.

You can read a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Australia is still on fire.

And now thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.

"Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Friday. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made." Land clearing and development over time has meant a loss of habitat for the tree-dwelling koalas.

Last year, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia report said there were fewer than 20,000 koalas left in New South Wales and they risked becoming extinct as early as 2050, largely because of "excessive tree-clearing for farming." Minister Ley said up to 30% of the koalas in the region had been killed in recent days.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Internet trashes Face the Nation for softball interview with ‘unqualified grifter’ Ivanka Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

On Sunday, CBS aired the full interview with Ivanka Trump, expanding on the shorter "Face the Nation" clip that premiered last Sunday.

Viewers were able to see host Margaret Brennan ask a series of questions of the fashion designer-daughter of President Donald Trump who took a job in the White House despite her lack of experience in public policy, politics or anything remotely having to do with serving the American public.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Ivanka Trump defends family separations in bizarre CBS interview: ‘Immigration is not part of my portfolio’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

White House adviser Ivanka Trump declined to criticize her father's administration over its family separation policy for immigrants.

In a highly publicized interview that aired on Sunday, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the family separations policy in light of her concern for all children.

"We went and looked and Homeland Security says there's still around 900 children who remain separated from their families," Brennan told Trump. "Is that something that you continue to remain engaged on?"

"Well, immigration is not in part of my portfolio," Trump replied. "Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable."

Continue Reading
 
 