Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka blows off charges Giuliani has been a disaster for Trump as she gets grilled over impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday, Ivanka Trump pushed back at the notion that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has caused more problems for Donald Trump — including handing Democrats a reason to start impeachment proceeding.

In “Face The Nation” transcripts provided by CBS, the first daughter was asked by Margaret Brennan about Giuliani and took exception to the host’s “assessment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In your opinion, do you think he’s [Trump] getting good counsel from Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney?” Brennan asked.

I know Rudy Giuliani in a very different context as one of the greatest mayors in the history of this country and- and a real hero in New York. So that is- that is the experience I’ve had with Rudy for a very long period of time,” Trump’s oldest daughter replied. “He’s smart and thoughtful and- and- and a real warrior and was a great- a great mayor.”

“I ask you about that, because, of course, it was his actions in Ukraine and the investigation and his continued claim that he is working on behalf of your father on these projects,” the CBS host probed. “And it’s created a lot of news and new storylines that the White House has had to respond to that have only complicated in many ways moving on.”

“That’s your assessment. So, I don’t know that I want to validate that- that comment,” Ivanka replied. “It- it is what it is. We’re here. More than 50 percent of America thinks that we shouldn’t be in this position and that the president shouldn’t have been impeached. And we have the agreement of every single Republican member of Congress and a handful of Democrats as well. So the facts are there for- for the American people to assess and determine themselves.”

You can watch a clip from the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White woman ran down teen girl with her car just because she was ‘a Mexican’: police

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A white woman in Iowa earlier this month ran down a 14-year-old girl in her Jeep Cherokee just because the girl was Hispanic, police say.

The Des Moines Register reports that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to police that she targeted a 14-year-old student at the Indian Hills Junior High School while she was walking down the street solely because of her ethnicity.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Billy Graham interview from 2011 discounts his son’s attack on Christianity Today editorial

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

The late Rev. Billy Graham's son Franklin proclaimed that his father would be astounded by the editorial his publication Christianity Today published this week endorsing the impeachment of President Donald Trump on moral reasons.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham said on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving teacher suspended again for slurring black and Latino kids: ‘She wanted to bring back slavery’

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A California middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave for a second time after students revealed her shockingly racist language and conduct.

Students from Sage Academy Magnet School in Palmdale first reported the teacher's comments in late October, but she was allowed to return last week after she had been placed on leave and faced unspecified disciplinary action, reported KABC-TV.

Students and their parents brought new concerns to a meeting of the school's governing board, and she was placed on leave again while another investigation is conducted.

Continue Reading
 
 