Ivanka blows off charges Giuliani has been a disaster for Trump as she gets grilled over impeachment

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday, Ivanka Trump pushed back at the notion that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has caused more problems for Donald Trump — including handing Democrats a reason to start impeachment proceeding.

In “Face The Nation” transcripts provided by CBS, the first daughter was asked by Margaret Brennan about Giuliani and took exception to the host’s “assessment.”

“In your opinion, do you think he’s [Trump] getting good counsel from Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney?” Brennan asked.

I know Rudy Giuliani in a very different context as one of the greatest mayors in the history of this country and- and a real hero in New York. So that is- that is the experience I’ve had with Rudy for a very long period of time,” Trump’s oldest daughter replied. “He’s smart and thoughtful and- and- and a real warrior and was a great- a great mayor.”

“I ask you about that, because, of course, it was his actions in Ukraine and the investigation and his continued claim that he is working on behalf of your father on these projects,” the CBS host probed. “And it’s created a lot of news and new storylines that the White House has had to respond to that have only complicated in many ways moving on.”

“That’s your assessment. So, I don’t know that I want to validate that- that comment,” Ivanka replied. “It- it is what it is. We’re here. More than 50 percent of America thinks that we shouldn’t be in this position and that the president shouldn’t have been impeached. And we have the agreement of every single Republican member of Congress and a handful of Democrats as well. So the facts are there for- for the American people to assess and determine themselves.”

You can watch a clip from the interview below: