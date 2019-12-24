Iowa woman’s crazed gas station tirade caught on camera amid hate crime spree that left two teens injured
An Iowa woman charged in a pair of hit-and-run attacks was caught on camera yelling racial slurs that same day at a convenience store.
Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, who was previously charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over a Latino girl on purpose, was charged Monday with the same charge in a separate attack on a black boy, reported the Des Moines Register.
The 42-year-old Franklin is accused of hitting the 12-year-old boy Dec. 9 just before 4 p.m. in Des Moines with her 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and witnesses said the SUV accelerated before hitting the child, who suffered minor leg injuries.
About a half hour later, police said, Franklin drove the SUV off the road and struck 14-year-old Natalia Miranda as she walked on a sidewalk.
The teen suffered multiple injuries that required hospital treatment but returned to school less than a week later.
Police said that Franklin told them after that incident that she targeted the girl because she “is Mexican.”
Franklin was arrested after that hit-and-run attack after a gas station employee complained that she had stolen merchandise and used racial and ethnic slurs against employees and customers.
A witness told the newspaper that he saw Franklin throwing potato chips, destroying merchandise and hurling slurs.
Franklin told police that she had smoked methamphetamine about five hours before her convenience store tirade.
She has also been charged with violation of individual rights, fifth-degree theft, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Franklin remains held on $1 million bond.
CNN
Trump has no law on his side to block the House from reviewing Mueller’s grand jury material: Law professor
On CNN Tuesday, UNC constitutional law professor Michael Gerhardt, one of the expert witnesses who testified before the House Judiciary Committee at the impeachment hearings, said that President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent House Democrats from obtaining information from former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury proceedings are unlikely to succeed.
"Michael, there is a lot of information we know is out there aside from people who have testified, there's also folks who have spoken to this special counsel, to Robert Mueller's team, and everything they said has not been made public, it's grand jury material," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "You actually talked about this in your opening statement and how it's relevant to impeachment. Do you think the Democrats have a good shot at getting this information?"
CNN
Republicans know ‘deep in their guts’ Trump is nuts — but are too ‘numb’ to speak out: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Tuesday told CNN's Brianna Keilar that many of his one-time colleagues believe that President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president, but are too emotionally "numb" over his daily barrage of insanity to say anything about it.
After debunking the president's latest false claims about the FBI illegally "spying" on his presidential campaign, Keilar asked Dent to react to comments made by former Rep. Dave Trott, who said he personally believed that Trump shouldn't be president, but held back on that criticism publicly out of fear of being targeted by a mean tweet.
2020 Election
‘Like something made by a high schooler’: Trump campaign unveils snowflake-destroyer-machine for holiday gatherings
"Nothing says Merry Christmas like hurling insults at relatives."
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign on Tuesday launched a new website to help supporters win arguments with family members over the holidays, providing tips and talking points to help to right-wingers facing off against "liberal relatives" encountered at potentially hostile family gatherings in the coming days.
Trump supporters can go to SnowflakeVictory.com and see such luminaries of the right-wing as Katrina Pierson and Lara Trump set to soaring background music. Topics covered include impeachment, the economy, and Joe Biden.