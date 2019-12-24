Iowa woman’s crazed gas station tirade caught on camera amid hate crime spree that left two teens injured

An Iowa woman charged in a pair of hit-and-run attacks was caught on camera yelling racial slurs that same day at a convenience store.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, who was previously charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over a Latino girl on purpose, was charged Monday with the same charge in a separate attack on a black boy, reported the Des Moines Register.

The 42-year-old Franklin is accused of hitting the 12-year-old boy Dec. 9 just before 4 p.m. in Des Moines with her 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and witnesses said the SUV accelerated before hitting the child, who suffered minor leg injuries.

About a half hour later, police said, Franklin drove the SUV off the road and struck 14-year-old Natalia Miranda as she walked on a sidewalk.

The teen suffered multiple injuries that required hospital treatment but returned to school less than a week later.

Police said that Franklin told them after that incident that she targeted the girl because she “is Mexican.”

Franklin was arrested after that hit-and-run attack after a gas station employee complained that she had stolen merchandise and used racial and ethnic slurs against employees and customers.

A witness told the newspaper that he saw Franklin throwing potato chips, destroying merchandise and hurling slurs.

Franklin told police that she had smoked methamphetamine about five hours before her convenience store tirade.

She has also been charged with violation of individual rights, fifth-degree theft, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Franklin remains held on $1 million bond.