‘Scam artist’ Devin Nunes busted for secret role in Ukraine scandal by MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough slammed Rep. Devin Nunes as a “scam artist” for secretly taking part in the Ukraine scheme himself and then sitting in impeachment hearings.
The “Morning Joe” host was astonished that Nunes, a California Republican, pretended that he had not spoken by phone to Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, despite the existence of phone records detailing their calls to one another.
“If I’m talking to a Ukrainian, right, and he’s in the middle of this ‘drug deal,'” Scarborough said, “and the second he gets indicted, I’m looking at the paper and I start sweating.”
Scarborough and other panelists agreed Parnas had a memorable name, and found it impossible to believe that Nunes would not recall speaking to him — especially after the Ukrainian became part of impeachment saga involving President Donald Trump.
“So Lev’s attorney — I’m calling him Lev — Mr. Parnas,” said co-host Willie Geist. “His attorney previously had said not only did Devin Nunes and (his) client Lev Parnas speak in April a number of times on the phone, let’s just say they weren’t talking about sushi joints to find in Kyiv.”
“So for Devin Nunes to pretend he didn’t remember, remember he said, ‘I don’t remember that name, I don’t remember the calls, we’re looking into it,” Geist added. “The fact that he was the ranking member sitting there as all this testimony was coming across his desk in front of the public, pretending he didn’t know anything but had been on the phone with some of the key players in this, it’s outrageous that he was sitting there and more outrageous that he’s pretending now he didn’t know about it.”
Scarborough agreed, saying Nunes had a demonstrable history of abusing his role on the House Intelligence Committee to help Trump avoid trouble.
“What a scam artist,” he said. “Here’s a guy who also gets in from — claims he has information he’s going to take to the White House, he goes to the White House, he gets information from the White House and he goes out and holds a press conference. Again, it’s just deceit year after year.”
American influence could take the hit as Putin and Zelensky try to make peace in Donbass
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, are set to meet Dec. 9 as part of efforts to end conflict in the separatist-controlled territories of Donbass.
Zelensky’s electoral victory in April was based in part on a promise to make significant progress toward ending the war, which has killed about 13,000 people since fighting broke out in 2014.
Breaking Banner
LIVE COVERAGE: Shooter opens fire at Pensacola Naval base — injuries reported
A shooter opened fire Friday morning at a Naval base in the Florida panhandle.
The shooting was reported about 7:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which employs more than 16,000 military personnel.
Baptist Hospital confirmed victims from the shooting were brought for treatment, although no additional information was available about the victims or their injuries.
The shooter was reported dead just before 9 a.m.
Large-scale education tests often come with side effects
When results come out for big education tests like the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which primarily measures 15-year-old students’ knowledge and skills in reading, mathematics and science, the focus is often on which countries scored the highest.
The education systems of countries that do well on this test are often portrayed as models for the rest of the world. For example, the United Kingdom has committed $54.2 million to help 8,000 schools adopt the math teaching methods of PISA’s top performer, Shanghai, by 2020. The United Kingdom has adopted Chinese textbooks as well.