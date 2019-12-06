‘It’s only $4.99 per month’: Trump urges supporters to sign up for network that went to Ukraine with Giuliani

President Donald Trump on Friday night urged his 67 million Twitter followers to pay for a monthly subscription to watch Facebook video from a far-right Fox News competitor.

Shortly after 10 p.m. eastern, the commander-in-chief retweeted a solicitation from the One America News network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network’s ad contained urged people to sign up for a $4.99 per month Facebook subscription to One America News.

One America News sent the tweet on August 9th — almost four months before Trump retweeted their appeal.

This is the same network that accompanied Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine this week as part of his pushing of conspiracy theories that originated from Russian military intelligence.