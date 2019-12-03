Ivanka and Jared have pushed Trump for a year to fire Rudy Giuliani: report

President Donald Trump has been close to Rudy Giuliani for decades, but his kids have frequently pressed him to cut the former New York mayor loose.

Giuliani has caused multiple problems for the president, namely outing that he was working on a secret mission for the president while coordinating with the State Department and Mike Pompeo.

“Most people around Trump have tried to say Rudy is not a positive,” a former West Wing official recently told Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman.

In a bombshell report, Sherman revealed that Trump continues to ignore any criticism, despite Giuliani being under his own investigation. His associates Lev Parnas and Ignor Fruman have also been indicted.

“He liked him on television,” the official said of Trump’s affinity for Giuliani.

Giuliani has since been cut off from appearing on television by Republicans who were concerned he was making things worse.

