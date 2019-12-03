Ivanka and Jared have pushed Trump for a year to fire Rudy Giuliani: report

President Donald Trump has been close to Rudy Giuliani for decades, but his kids have frequently pressed him to cut the former New York mayor loose.
Giuliani has caused multiple problems for the president, namely outing that he was working on a secret mission for the president while coordinating with the State Department and Mike Pompeo.
“Most people around Trump have tried to say Rudy is not a positive,” a former West Wing official recently told Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman.
In a bombshell report, Sherman revealed that Trump continues to ignore any criticism, despite Giuliani being under his own investigation. His associates Lev Parnas and Ignor Fruman have also been indicted.
“He liked him on television,” the official said of Trump’s affinity for Giuliani.
Giuliani has since been cut off from appearing on television by Republicans who were concerned he was making things worse.
Read the full report at Vanity Fair.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.