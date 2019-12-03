‘Rudy is cut off from Fox News’: Giuliani benched after Republicans ‘had to do something’

President Donald Trump’s television lawyer has reportedly been benched from the president’s favorite cable television network.

“For more than a year, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been part of a chorus of West Wing advisers telling Donald Trump that he needs to fire Rudy Giuliani,” Vanity Fair reported Tuesday. “But as Giuliani’s legal woes mount, Trump is coming around to his advisers’ view that Giuliani is a liability, three Republicans close to the White House told me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani is apparently so counter-productive that Trump has had to bench him.

“The relationship has grown so strained that Trump has even directed Giuliani not to appear on Fox News,” the magazine reported, citing “a Republican briefed on the conversations.”

“A Fox source said Giuliani has declined producers’ requests to appear on the network in recent days,” Vanity Fair added.

“Rudy is cut off from Fox News,” the Republican said.

“We had to do something, we don’t want Rudy out there. Every time he talks it’s bad for Trump,” another Republican explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.