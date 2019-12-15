Quantcast
Connect with us

Jim Jordan’s lies about the Steele report completely demolished by Fusion GPS founders

Published

3 mins ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” the founders of Fusion GPS,  which was behind the Steele report which led to an investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia, slapped down claims made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made during the House Judiciary Committee hearings this past week.

Host Joy Reid began by sharing a clip of the Ohio Republican’s rant during the Trump impeachment hearings, where he claimed, “The guy who write the dossier was, quote, ‘desperate to stop Trump.’ The dossier they are using to get a warrant to further spy on the Trump campaign didn’t tell the court the guy who wrote the dossier was working for the Clinton campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked to respond, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson smiled as he set the record straight for Ohio lawmaker.

“The origin of the research into Donald Trump was started in September of 2015, and it was financed by the Republicans,” he recalled. “The first half of our investigation was all paid for by the Republicans. The reason that we hired Christopher Steele was that we did about eight months of research for the Republicans which led us ultimately to become very curious about Donald Trump’s connections to the Russians.”

“If anything,” host Reid suggested. “He [Steele] was favorably disposed toward the Trump family before he began his research because he visited a Trump family member at Trump Tower and had been friendly with the family member for some years. He described their relationship as personable and gifted the family a tartan. Do you know who that family member is? There’s been speculation and it sounds like the person who originally funded the Steele research and Steele himself were basically pro-Trump or pro-Republican at least.”

“Yeah, you know, we all think it’s Ivanka Trump, and I think it’s more an acquaintanceship than a friendship,” Simpson replied.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jim Jordan’s lies on the Steele report completely demolished by Fusion GPS founders

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" the founders of Fusion GPS,  which was behind the Steele report which led to an investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Russia, slapped down claims made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made during the House Judiciary Committee hearings this past week.

Host Joy Reid began by sharing a clip of the Ohio Republican's rant during the Trump impeachment hearings, where he claimed, "The guy who write the dossier was, quote, 'desperate to stop Trump.' The dossier they are using to get a warrant to further spy on the Trump campaign didn't tell the court the guy who wrote the dossier was working for the Clinton campaign."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Support for impeachment climbs to 54 percent in Fox News poll after Trump pitches fit over previous poll

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Support for impeaching President Donald Trump hit a record high of 54% in a Fox News poll that was released on Sunday.

Half of those surveyed told Fox News that the president should be impeached and removed. An additional 4% believe that the president should only be impeached. In all, 13 percent more respondents thought that the president should be impeached than those who thought he shouldn't.

Fox News poll shows 54% want Trump impeached; 41% oppose it. https://t.co/eobPPCal1B pic.twitter.com/zLsOWV5Rr2

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pentagon investigating white power signs flashed as Trump attended Army-Navy game

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Spokespeople for West Point and Annapolis told reporters on Saturday that the Army and Navy are "looking into" the possible use of a white power hand signal by military personnel during the ESPN broadcast of the two branches' annual football game.

This article first appeared in Salon

"We’re looking into it. I don’t know what their intention is," Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a West Point spokesman, told reporters shortly after the sign was flashed on television, according to The Wall Street Journal. His comments were echoed by Cmdr. Alana Garas, who told the press that "we are aware and will be looking into it."

Continue Reading
 
 