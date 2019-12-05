Kellyanne Conway goes nuts against Professor Karlan: ‘That woman looks down on you!’
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway continued the administration’s attacks on Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan on Thursday, as she accused the constitutional scholar and Trump impeaching hearing witness of holding ordinary American voters in contempt.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Conway looked directly into the camera and told average Americans that Karlan sees them as her inferiors.
“If you went to work today to manicure nails, to manicure lawn, if you went to work with a jackhammer, or a welding machine, or mechanics’ tools, or a carpentry belt… that woman yesterday looks her nose down on you, she thinks you are less than her!” Conway fumed. “I’ve had it! You know why that man ran for president in the first place, for the forgotten man and the forgotten woman, you know why I’m still in the White House? For you!”
Conway continued her diatribe against Karlan by disparaging her “three Yale Law degrees.”
“Who the hell are you, lady?” she fumed. “You look down on half the country… she hobnobs with the elite!”
