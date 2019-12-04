WATCH: Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan explains why Trump’s actions have all the elements of bribery
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who offered a fiery rebuttal to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) during impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, delivered testimony on Wednesday that succinctly explained why President Donald Trump’s actions constitute bribery.
During her testimony, attorney Norm Eisen described bribery as one of the offenses specifically listed in the Constitution as an offense that would warrant impeachment of the president.
Karlan began by explaining that there was no federal law against bribery until decades after the Constitution was ratified, which meant that the inclusion of bribery in the country’s founding document referred to the term as understood by common law.
“So what they were thinking about was bribery as it was understood in the 18th century based on the common law up until that point,” she explained. “But what they were understanding then was the idea that when you took private benefits or when you asked for private benefits… in return for an official act, or someone gave them to you to influence an official act, that was bribery.”
Eisen then asked her to evaluate whether the president’s actions in pressuring the government of Ukraine to investigate his political rivals constituted bribery.
“If you conclude that he asked for the investigation of Vice President Biden and his son for political reasons — that is to aid his re-election, then, yes,” she said. “You have bribery here.”
Witness Pamela Karlan to Congress: ‘If you don’t impeach… you are saying it’s fine to do this again’
Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan warned Congress on Wednesday that future presidents would abuse their power if President Donald Trump is allowed to get away with bribery and other abuses of power.
At a House impeachment hearing, Karlan was asked about impeachable conduct.
"Because this is an abuse that cuts to the heart of Democracy, you need to ask yourselves," Karlan said, "if you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done -- or at least you don't investigate and then impeach if you conclude that the House Select Committee's findings are correct -- then what you're saying is, it's fine to go ahead and do this again."
‘Pathetic’: GOP witness Jonathan Turley ripped for ’embarrassing’ himself at impeachment hearing
The Republicans' lone witness in Wednesday's House impeachment hearing was roundly panned on Twitter for his arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Republicans called Jonathan Turley to testify for their stance on impeachment, just like they did during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton a generation ago.
Turley, a professor at George Washington University, argued that Trump should not be impeached now, despite demanding Clinton's impeachment.
Here's some of what people were saying about Turley's testimony:
Turley summarized: You're just mad. What will happen if we impeach a president for soliciting foreign attacks on our elections? If that's wrong, everything is wrong and nothing is right. Also, it's unfair to impeach a president without obtaining information he withheld from you.