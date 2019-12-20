Lifelong Republican despairs at watching the GOP transform into ‘the evil party’

Lifelong Republican Matt Lewis has written a lengthy lament in the Daily Beast decrying the total moral collapse of the GOP during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.
“The impeachment of Donald Trump demonstrated what still feels to me like a weird new development: The Republicans are the evil party, while Democrats (presumably now the ‘stupid party’?) seemed much more sane, moderate, and honorable,” he writes.
Lewis goes on to describe today’s GOP as “viscerally repellent” before delving further into Republicans’ depravity on display during the impeachment hearings.
“If you watched the debates during impeachment day, you know these are not honest brokers,” he continues. “Their talking points — which I’m assuming are poll-tested — were maudlin, offensive, and manipulative. The not-so-greatest-hits of Republican backbenchers included demanding a ‘moment of silence’ for the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump, comparing impeachment to Pearl Harbor, and comparing Trump to Jesus.”
The bottom line, writes Lewis, is that “Donald Trump’s Republican Party has adopted all the worst qualities I used to hate about the American left” and that “most of the so-called conservatives have followed Trump down the drain.”
Read the whole column here.
