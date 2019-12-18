Quantcast
Lindsey Graham calls on Rudy Giuliani to testify after vowing to block appearances from other witnesses

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, should be one of the only people to testify in the president’s impeachment trial.

Graham, however, hinted that Giuliani’s testimony would be focused on “corruption” in Ukraine, not the president’s actions.

“I’m going to be reaching out to Rudy, writing a letter saying you’re welcome to come to this committee, if you have something you’d like to share about corruption,” Graham told CNN.

Graham suggested that he would not subpoena Giuliani and that it would be “up to him” if he testifies.

Earlier on Wednesday, Graham told CBS News that he would not entertain requests for any witnesses.


Lawyer for Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch says he ‘lent’ $1 million to Giuliani henchman Parnas

An attorney representing Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now claiming that he, not his client, is the one who provided indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas with a mysterious $1 million payment.

In an email sent to Reuters, Dubai-based attorney Ralph Isenegger claimed that he made a $1 million loan to Parnas and his wife earlier this year so they could afford to buy a home in Florida.

Trump comes completely unglued with all-caps tweet screaming about impeachment

President Donald Trump reacted with an all-caps rant to speeches by two Democratic lawmakers who had emigrated to the U.S. as children.

Trump has been tweeting periodically as the House of Representatives debates impeachment, but he blew up after speeches by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who was born in India, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who was born in Taiwan.

"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS," Trump bellowed on his Twitter feed. "THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!"

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!

‘I will fight the facts all day long’: Republican Doug Collins reveals GOP strategy for impeachment debate

The Republican leading the GOP defense of President Donald Trump during the floor debate on impeachment gave an energetic defense of the commander-in-chief during his opening statement on Wednesday.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) claimed the majority of the people elected Trump, despite Hillary Clinton winning by 2,868,686 votes.

"You see, it's also not a matter of process which will be discussed today, it's a matter of actual facts. I will fight the facts all day long," Collins vowed.

"The president did nothing wrong in this issue," he argued.

"You know, obstruction of Congress, as I've before, is like petulant children saying, 'We didn't get our way when we didn't ask the right way and we didn't try to go after and make a case.' You know why, Madam Speaker, the clock and the calendar are terrible masters and the majority will own that problem today," he argued. "Because to the clock and the calendar, facts don't matter, the promises to the base matter."

Continue Reading
 
 