Lindsey Graham calls on Rudy Giuliani to testify after vowing to block appearances from other witnesses

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, should be one of the only people to testify in the president’s impeachment trial.

Graham, however, hinted that Giuliani’s testimony would be focused on “corruption” in Ukraine, not the president’s actions.

“I’m going to be reaching out to Rudy, writing a letter saying you’re welcome to come to this committee, if you have something you’d like to share about corruption,” Graham told CNN.

Graham suggested that he would not subpoena Giuliani and that it would be “up to him” if he testifies.

Earlier on Wednesday, Graham told CBS News that he would not entertain requests for any witnesses.