‘McCarthy lies like Trump!’ GOP leader torched for ‘maddening’ news conference after impeachment filed

Published

1 min ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lied during a news conference defending President Donald Trump from articles of impeachment, and viewers found his performance maddening.

The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, but then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president, and misrepresented the findings of the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Rick Wilson: Democrats are biting Trump’s ‘bait’ by giving him a big trade win during impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Conservative strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday hammered House Democrats for giving President Donald Trump a major bipartisan win on trade at the same time that they are releasing articles of impeachment against him.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Wilson nukes Democrats for trying to show how reasonable and bipartisan they can be at a time when Trump is running roughshod over the Constitution.

"Sadly, there's nothing more predictable and pathetic than Washington Democrats biting the bipartisan rube bait," he writes. "They still believe we live in a world where bipartisan comity sells."

Conservative shreds Trump for declaring his ‘slightly modified NAFTA’ the best deal ever

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is touting his trade deal with Canada and Mexico as the greatest deal ever made.

But as conservative Ramesh Ponnuru writes at the National Review, Trump's new North American trade deal is actually just a "a slightly modified version" of NAFTA, which the president regularly called "the worst trade deal ever made."

Ponnuru goes on to detail the small changes made in the new NAFTA and shows how some analyses find that they're positive while others are more bearish, including a particularly pessimistic analysis from the International Monetary Fund.

READ IT: Democrats release proposed articles of impeachment against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, House Democrats announced their articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The articles, which are expected to be marked up starting Thursday, include abuse of power for attempting to use military aid and a White House meeting to extort the president of Ukraine into investigating the Democratic National Committee and former Vice President Joe Biden's family, and obstruction of Congress, for systematically instructing members of his administration to refuse to comply with subpoenas relating to the impeachment investigation.

Read it below:

Articles of Impeachment by RawStory on Scribd

