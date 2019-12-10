‘McCarthy lies like Trump!’ GOP leader torched for ‘maddening’ news conference after impeachment filed

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lied during a news conference defending President Donald Trump from articles of impeachment, and viewers found his performance maddening.

The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, but then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president, and misrepresented the findings of the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Scalise and McCarthy performing disappointed solemnity while lying through their teeth is maddening. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) December 10, 2019

Wow. McCarthy knows as well as anyone that Pelosi, Democrats, Labor and others have been working to improve #USMCA labor + environmental standards to protect US workers and jobs. It’s just a total lie. https://t.co/Yce3VC4tbs — Danielle McLaughlin (@MsDMcLaughlin) December 10, 2019

@GOPLeader says Pelosi held the USMCA for over a year.. That’s impossible. She became speaker in January! Sorry McCarthy, you got caught lying again. The facts don’t support you. — Sheldon Beatty (@SheldonBeatty) December 10, 2019

As much as I would like to believe that would matter, I’m losing hope by the minute. After watching Kevin McCarthy lie his ass off this morning during the press briefing I was sick to my stomach!! — MamaSuz (@VoteDecency2020) December 10, 2019

Trump is an unindicted coconspirator in federal felonies (Cohen case – wire and mail fraud and campaign finance violations). But for DOJ policy, he'd already be indicted on those, and also for the Mueller obstruction of justice events. McCarthy is lying to protect Trump. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

Yup. And I just called Rep. McCarthy and told him everything he said in his "response" was distorted or outright lie, and he was a shame to his office, and the Constitution. How stupid do they think we are?!?? — lil sis (@THIS_lil_sis) December 10, 2019

The last time McCarthy told the truth was when he said trump was on Putin’s payroll. He’s been lying like a rug at IKEA ever since. — Scholarly Mama (@scholarlymama) December 10, 2019

It is amazing how @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy can stand up and just lie & blindly support Trump & proclaim that the GOP supports the rule of law.#Impeachment

This is the man that PUBLICLY said that the Benghazi hearings were to weaken Hillary Clinton.#Hypocrite — alison wonderland (@Alisonnj) December 10, 2019

Obvious lie & McCarthy knows it. @GOPLeader McCarthy has destroyed his reputation, future career & good name- defending Donald Trump.

Everything Trump touches dies.

Trump conspired w foreign governments (2x) to influence US elections. #ImpeachAndConvictTrump pic.twitter.com/TRuSIzcG32 — Peter W. Rodino Jr. (@Indepen46323188) December 10, 2019

It is absolutely sickening. And to witness Kevin McCarthy spew out lie after lie about the Dems’ “abuse of power” and the IG report just further proves that the GOP has ZERO regard for the truth or the rule of law. Democracy eroding in real time. — Laura E. Hess (@LauraEHess2) December 10, 2019

I’m not sure I can involve myself anymore, it’s becoming unhealthy. I dreamed of chasing McConnell out of my home. 😂😂I just want to reach through the TV screen and throttle McCarthy. LIES,LIES and more LIES! Please let me know I’m not alone in my outrage! — [email protected] (@readheadedwoman) December 10, 2019

Kevin McCarthy, it’s not about liking or disliking the President. Our entire republic was founded upon truth and law. This President has shown an outright propensity to lie and break the law at will. #ImpeachTrump — John M (@PygmyTitan) December 10, 2019

DEMs need to call out McCarthy today for his flat out lie that IG report confirms spying on Trump campaign – it did not! Then he says the GOP cares about the rule of law?! Trump is the most lawless POTUS ever. #ImpeachAndConvictTrump — jhcreative (@jhcreative) December 10, 2019

Now I notice they just straight out lie. I saw it yesterday in the hearings and today with Kevin McCarthy’s news conference. Unbelievable. — Miss Jo (@kjosephine861) December 10, 2019

Kevin McCarthy is a certifiable graduate of Trump’s universal lies university. https://t.co/W6DEX9zOvC — Blue tidal wave 2020 (@No_No_No_Yes) December 10, 2019

