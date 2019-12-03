Meghan McCain calls BS after Abby Huntsman expresses pity for Kellyanne Conway: ‘She can dish it out’

“The View’s” Abby Huntsman on Tuesday tried to express sympathy for Kellyanne Conway — but co-host Meghan McCain was having none of it.

During a discussion about George Conway’s decision to publicly call out his wife over her loyalty to President Donald Trump, Huntsman said that the White House counselor has been the victim of “bullying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not the biggest fan of what’s going on right now in the White House, but Kellyanne Conway has been getting bullied,” she said.

“She’s been getting bullied?” asked an incredulous co-host Joy Behar. “She works for the bully-in-chief!”

“Yes, it’s awful,” Huntsman insisted.

At this point, McCain stepped in to call B.S. on her fellow conservative.

“She can dish it out too,” McCain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, McCain and her fellow “View” hosts called out Conway for being a “bully” when she went off on an unhinged tirade against Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek.

Watch the video below.