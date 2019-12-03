Meghan McCain calls BS after Abby Huntsman expresses pity for Kellyanne Conway: ‘She can dish it out’
“The View’s” Abby Huntsman on Tuesday tried to express sympathy for Kellyanne Conway — but co-host Meghan McCain was having none of it.
During a discussion about George Conway’s decision to publicly call out his wife over her loyalty to President Donald Trump, Huntsman said that the White House counselor has been the victim of “bullying.”
“I’m not the biggest fan of what’s going on right now in the White House, but Kellyanne Conway has been getting bullied,” she said.
“She’s been getting bullied?” asked an incredulous co-host Joy Behar. “She works for the bully-in-chief!”
“Yes, it’s awful,” Huntsman insisted.
At this point, McCain stepped in to call B.S. on her fellow conservative.
“She can dish it out too,” McCain said.
Earlier this year, McCain and her fellow “View” hosts called out Conway for being a “bully” when she went off on an unhinged tirade against Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek.
Dozens of Jewish graves vandalized at cemetery near Strasbourg
More than 100 graves were found covered with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish cemetery near Strasbourg in eastern France on Tuesday, officials said, just hours after similar vandalism in a nearby village.
"It's a shock," Maurice Dahan, president of the Jewish consistory for the Bas-Rhin region, told AFP, adding that most of the graves were daubed with swastikas.
The government's regional authority said it was investigating the damage to 107 graves at the cemetery in Westhoffen, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Strasbourg.
And about 20 kilometers away it said that anti-Jewish inscriptions were also found in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.
Commentary
Will Republicans be able to wipe Trump’s crimes from the history books?
Having been boxed in by the overwhelming evidence of Donald Trump's guilt — on the Ukraine extortion campaign, on collusion with a Russian conspiracy to influence the 2016 election and on subsequent efforts to cover it up — Republicans have given up trying to carve out rational-sounding defenses for his criminal behavior. Instead, they've moved into the territory of simply denying reality, with little seeming interest in trying to make their lies sound plausible at all.
‘People are underestimating the force of angry kids’: Greta Thunberg returns to Europe for climate summit
At COP 25, Thunberg said, "we will continue the fight there to make sure that within those walls the voices of the people are being heard."
After three weeks of sailing across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Spain, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived Tuesday in neighboring Portugal, where she was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.