Meghan McCain leads The View hosts in brutal attack on Nikki Haley: ‘Disqualified for national office’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Addressing former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s attempt to walk back her comments defending the flying of the Confederate flag, conservative co-host Meghan McCain took the lead on “The View” and hammered the former South Carolina governor — agreeing with co-host Sunny Hostin that Haley disqualified herself from ever being president.

With host Whoopi Goldberg off for the day, McCain asked to speak first, and jumped all over Haley who recently wrote an op-ed attempting to explain away her comments made during an interview with right-wing host Glenn Beck.

“When I first saw her making these comments to The Blaze, by the way, Glenn Beck still has a show, and I didn’t know that,” McCain began. “It was a very bizarre subject to be bringing up, and this is a conversation that’s been going on for decades and decades and decades, and this is the woman who now famously removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina capital, it seemed like a strange stance.”

Noting that her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) had become embroiled in a similar controversy, she pointed out that it always haunted him.

“Up until the point he died, he called it one of his life — he had two big life regrets,” she explained. “This was one of them, it haunted him, it will haunt her. It will, trust me. This was in 1999, over twenty years ago. I don’t understand why we’re still talking about it, I don’t understand why we’re still debating the Confederate racism, it’s a symbol of racism.”

“You want to know why people are still debating it? ” co-host Joy Behar asked. “It’s because we don’t have a John McCain anymore, there’s nobody in the Republican leadership that’s like him.”

That was when Hostin jumped in.

“I honestly think it’s disqualifying for her to run for national office now that she has made this statement,” Hostin asserted as McCain added her assent. “It is completely disqualifying for her and in that op-ed to try to clean up what she said on air, she’s saying now that it’s because of outrage culture that you could never now remove the flag from the South Carolina capital.”

McCain went on to note that Haley has repeatedly refused to appear on the show.

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
