Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell is packing the courts with rightwing extremists while everyone is distracted by Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been keeping his head down and staying out of the impeachment of Donald Trump as he works frantically to pack the courts with rightwing extremists — many of whom will sit on the bench despite unqualified ratings.

The report states that McConnell has set aside “275 bipartisan bills on key issues including climate, gun safety, raising the minimum wage, net neutrality and election security,” from the Democratic-controlled House to focus on the courts before the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s got other priorities, namely meeting the goal that he and Trump set of confirming 182 federal judges by the end of this year. McConnell’s motto: ‘Leave no vacancy behind.’ He is on track to meet the goal, which is twice the number of lifetime judges that President Obama had installed at the same point in his presidency,” writes the Beast’s Eleanor Clift. “While the media is riveted on the House Judiciary committee, the Senate Judiciary committee is doing what McConnell wants, teeing up a parade of Trump judges that win confirmation with party-line votes on the Senate floor.”

According to Lena Zwarensteyn, Fair Courts Campaign director, “McConnell doesn’t care about passing legislation. He’s confident he can get the results he wants on health care, immigration, voting rights, educational equity and the rights for people to organize in the workplace by installing judges that will rule in their (GOP’s) favor.” 

Case in point, Clift writes is “The confirmation last month of Steven Menashi, a 40-year-old White House lawyer who had circulated an anti-Muslim myth about General Pershing dipping bullets in pig’s blood to put down a Muslim uprising, flipped the New York City-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to majority Republican-appointed judges, joining the 3rd Circuit and 11th Circuit in erasing any edge Democrats might have had after eight years of Obama. “

She also notes, “With the exception of Maine Senator Susan Collins, every Republican voted this past week for Sarah Pitlyk, 42, whose extreme opposition to reproductive rights has been the cornerstone of her limited legal career. She is critical of IVF and surrogacy, and believes embryos should not be ‘killed,’ but should have status as human beings under the law.”

 As Zwarensteyn, puts it: ” These are folks who have really raised their hands to signal how extreme they are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell is packing the courts with rightwing extremists while everyone is distracted by Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been keeping his head down and staying out of the impeachment of Donald Trump as he works frantically to pack the courts with rightwing extremists -- many of whom will sit on the bench despite unqualified ratings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

No let-up in French strikes as fresh turmoil hits weekend

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

The most serious nationwide strike to hit France in years caused new weekend travel turmoil on Saturday, with unions warning the walkouts would last well into next week.

The challenge thrown to President Emmanuel Macron over his plans for radical pension reform has seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets and key transport services brought to a standstill.

The strikes, which began on Thursday, have recalled the winter of 1995, when three weeks of huge stoppages forced a social policy U-turn by the then-government.

Unions have vowed a second series of mass demonstrations nationwide on Tuesday after big rallies on Thursday and there is expected to be little easing of the transport freezes over the coming days.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

PG&E agrees to $13.5 billion payout for deadly California fires

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

California's Pacific Gas and Electric will pay $13.5 billion to settle lawsuits over its role in a series of wildfires that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes, the utility giant said Friday.

Faulty PG&E powerlines were blamed for sparking last year's so-called Camp Fire in northern California -- the deadliest in the state's history -- that left 86 people dead.

Outdated facilities including vulnerable wooden poles and failure to deforest land surrounding high-voltage transmission lines were blamed for the inferno, prompting accusations the San Francisco-based firm had put profit before safety.

Continue Reading
 
 