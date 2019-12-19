Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Mitch’s got nothing’: McConnell pummeled for defending Trump from House impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, and he was widely criticized for his biased defense.

The Kentucky Republican complained the impeachment inquiry was too short, and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation too long, and accused House Democrats of impeaching on the basis of historically weak evidence — although he’s not willing to hear any more testimony in the Senate trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell’s remarks were met with swift rebuke.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Senate quietly removes white nationalism from new requirements to screen military enlistees

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that the Senate-passed version of the National Defense Authorization Act — the annual spending bill to fund the military and national security services — quietly gutted a House-passed amendment that would have encouraged officials to screen prospective military enlistees for white nationalist ideology.

The amendment, authored by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) has been rewritten to direct the Department of Defense to explore how to screen recruits for "extremist and gang-related activity" — with the words "white nationalism" cut altogether.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted making up official-sounding quote about Senate impeachment trial rules

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tried to sound upbeat in a series of morning-after tweets about impeachment, but he got caught making up a quote about the upcoming Senate trial.

The Democratic-led House will delay sending the approved articles of impeachment to the Senate until Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agrees to rules they consider to be fair, and Trump tweeted out his own interpretation of the constitutional process.

“'The Senate shall set the time and place of the trial,'” Trump tweeted, with quotation marks bracketing that first statement. "If the Do Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by Default!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bad news dimwit’: Donald Trump Jr buried in ridicule over tweet mocking Clinton impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign because her husband had been impeached -- and social media users haven't forgotten.

The president's eldest son had reacted to Clinton's "deplorables" remark during the campaign by pointing out that Bill Clinton had been impeached, and he was ridiculed after his father became the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Dear Clintons,

You know what's deplorable?

Being Impeached!!!#BasketOfDeplorables

Continue Reading
 
 