‘Mitch’s got nothing’: McConnell pummeled for defending Trump from House impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned the House impeachment of President Donald Trump, and he was widely criticized for his biased defense.

The Kentucky Republican complained the impeachment inquiry was too short, and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation too long, and accused House Democrats of impeaching on the basis of historically weak evidence — although he’s not willing to hear any more testimony in the Senate trial.

McConnell’s remarks were met with swift rebuke.

Mitch’s got nothing. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 19, 2019

There's always a brilliant performance that comes out in December and immediately becomes the frontrunner for the Oscar race, and "Mitch McConnell Acts Sad About Partisanship" is surely this year's entry. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 19, 2019

McConnell is saying the Constitution states that Articles of Impeachment must be referred to the Senate IMMEDIATELY? This, from a man who held up a SCOTUS nomination for a year and refuses to allow 400 pieces of legislation to be debated. Hypocrisy, thine name is Mitch McConnell. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 19, 2019

If you thought the Merrick Garland case was bad — and it was an absolute national disgrace — it was just a prelude. This is utter lawlessness. McConnell is rendering a verdict before the trial has even begun. #Impeachment45 — Kevin J. Rogers (@RogersWrites) December 19, 2019

Watching @senatemajldr Moscow Mitch complain about Democrats’ “partisanship” is like watching him block Merrick Garland’s nomination for 11 months. And then bragging that telling Pres. Obama “to his face” that he wouldn’t be getting his SCOTUS nominee was his “proudest moment.” — Ken Levy🍑 (@KenLevy2020) December 19, 2019

@senatemajldr You met the day after Barack Obama was inaugurated to make sure he was a one term president so you hypocrite. And he served two terms. You refused Merrick garland to hearing you hypocrite — Jamie E. Kelly (@jKelly113) December 19, 2019

To summarize in terms that @senatemajldr might understand … "Merrick Garland says hi!" — joepolitics (@joepolitics4) December 19, 2019

McConnell has spoken for over 20 minutes and still hasn't uttered the phrase, "The President is innocent." — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 19, 2019

Mitch McConnell explaining how he gave a fair hearing to Merrick Garland: “One of my proudest moments was when I looked at Barack Obama in the eye, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.’”pic.twitter.com/rwEp0Yb1nC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2019

Mitch McConnell is a dishonest sleaze. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 19, 2019

Mitch McConnell talking about what's shocking and unprecedented is like a serial killer talking about what a mess someone's kitchen is. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 19, 2019

If "partisan" means "one party" and "bipartisan" means "two parties" I'm really struggling to understand in what sense McConnell thinks the vote for impeachment was "partisan" and the vote against it "bipartisan," as not every vote for impeachment was from a Democrat, as he knows — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 19, 2019

McConnell says that House impeached Trump over doing what other presidents did: Asserting privilege. Though Trump never asserted executive privilege as WH rejected House subpoenas — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 19, 2019

McConnell is refusing to even ask for the information Trump has obstructed out of fear for what it will show. And at the same time is guaranteeing acquittal for obstruction of Congress in advance. https://t.co/4yJWg460hY — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) December 19, 2019

Going to make Obama a one-term president. Blocking Merrick Garland because of some made up rule. Handing out tax cuts to the 1% as their first course of action. These people are an abomination to this country & the human race. VOTE. THEM. OUT. — Edward Browden (@edwardebrowden) December 19, 2019

Mitch McConnell is a disgrace and should be barred from serving in Congress. He is one of the most devious people in Congress and I bet he us dishonest in other areas of his life. What a sad day for our country. Ky has to vote him out of office. He is worthless. https://t.co/DTOHdhFX8n — Beangirl723 (@Celinabean723) December 19, 2019

Merrick Garland might like a word with you, @senatemajldr in your referencing "doing your duty" and unprecedented partisanship. https://t.co/HNaGcfnU1W — James (@jamesmithsonian) December 19, 2019