Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually “interfered” in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections,” Romney said, as reported by Axios. “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) over the past week has been floating the idea that Ukraine “interfered” with the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton on a scale that rivals efforts made by Russia on behalf of Trump.

So far, however, very few Republicans have embraced the even crazier conspiracy theory endorsed by Trump that claims Ukraine was actually responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s email system in 2016.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.

Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.

"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US diplomat fired by Trump-appointed ambassador for merely mentioning Obama in a speech: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A career foreign service officer says he got fired by a Trump-appointed ambassador simply for mentioning former President Barack Obama during a speech.

Journalist Julia Ioffe reports in GQ that Lewis Lukens, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, was fired shortly after delivering a speech at an English university in which he touted the benefits of America's relationship with the United Kingdom.

During the speech, Lukens told a brief story about how Obama had handled a disagreement over LGBT rights with the government of Senegal. The former diplomat tells Ioffe that Woody Johnson, the Trump-appointed ambassador to the U.K., approached him shortly after and told him to pack his things, seven months before he was scheduled to take on a new assignment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump goes on bonkers rant — warns a president can now be impeached for picking ‘an orange out of a refrigerator’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on a bizarre rant against House Democrats for holding an impeachment inquiry against him.

During his overseas trip, Trump fumed about getting impeached and suggested it could hurt future presidents.

"You'll have a Democrat President, you'll have a Republican House, and they'll do the same thing because somebody picked an orange out of a refrigerator and you don’t like it -- let’s go ahead and impeach him!" the president fumed.

Democrats are impeaching Trump for abusing his office by soliciting foreign assistance to help his 2020 reelection bid and for withholding aide to a foreign country as part of a pressure campaign to get that country to investigate his political rivals.

Continue Reading
 
 