Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually “interfered” in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

“I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections,” Romney said, as reported by Axios. “We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) over the past week has been floating the idea that Ukraine “interfered” with the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton on a scale that rivals efforts made by Russia on behalf of Trump.

So far, however, very few Republicans have embraced the even crazier conspiracy theory endorsed by Trump that claims Ukraine was actually responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s email system in 2016.