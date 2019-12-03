‘Moron’ Devin Nunes brutally mocked after ‘damning’ report turns the devout Trump defender into a ‘fact witness’

One of the more shocking findings detailed in the report is the number of contacts between Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani as well as indicted businessman Lev Parnas.

“On the morning of May 8, Mr. Giuliani called the White House Switchboard and connected for six minutes and 26 seconds with someone at the White House. That same day, Mr. Giuliani also connected with Mr. Solomon (a columnist at The Hill) for almost six minutes, with Mr. Parnas, and with Derek Harvey, a member of Representative Nunes’ staff on the Intelligence Committee,” the report detailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is news in this House Intel report. It contains new evidence of phone calls between Giuliani and Nunes back in April. pic.twitter.com/veEeY2chaC — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) December 3, 2019

Looks like ⁦@DevinNunes⁩ was on a lot of calls with a future accused felon. pic.twitter.com/lSGMGPt6PY — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) December 3, 2019

No wonder Nunes has been so mad. Under committee rules, he would have known that Schiff subpoenaed call records for Giuliani and his associates and that it would turn up all these contacts with him. https://t.co/quzXadaLy7 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Page 46: "Over the course of the four days following the April 7 article, phone records show contacts between Mr. Giuliani, Mr. Parnas, Rep. Devin Nunes, and Mr. Solomon. Specifically, Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Parnas were in contact with one another, as well as with Mr. Solomon." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

While some see the behavior as shocking, the cozy relationship between Nunes and the White House isn’t unexpected according to others.

You can see the comments attacking Nunes, calling for an indictment and more in the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Far and away the most damning part of the new House report is the newly disclosed phone calls between Giuliani and everyone else involved — Nunes staff, Parnas and Fruman, OMB, Bolton, and others. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) December 3, 2019

Many of the references to @DevinNunes in here are about his contacts with Giuliani and others — not his role as ranking GOPer on the committee https://t.co/M25weA0eMu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, look, let’s cut the shit. Nunes, Solomon, Rudy and Rudy’s indicted goombah clients acted as Trump’s agents to use Ukraine’s political system to do oppo research on Joe Biden. Their blaming Ukraine for election interference is pure projection. https://t.co/UT83NmD9Z8 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) December 3, 2019

Reading through the Democrats impeachment report, and I’m seeing a bunch of Devin Nunes name listed. Someone is going to be a witness. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Nice try Dems. Just cause Devin Nunes had an 8 minute wrong number call with Lev Parnas doesn't mean they were in cahoots. You never dialed a wrong number and used your time on the call to fully understand how it was you got the number wrong, to make sure it didn't happen again? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 3, 2019

Nunes was involved and it's all coming out now.🔥 https://t.co/7d9VDD8okI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess Devin Nunes was too busy suing imaginary cows to mention to the committee but he was having late night "Love you! Love you more! You hang up first. No you hang up first" calls with Lev Fucking Parnas. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like Devin #Nunes is in deep, deep trouble. Comprehensive list of call records listed in #ImpeachmentReport Nunes/senior aide Derek Harvey calls with Giuliani and indicted Lev Parnas, who were engaged in disinformation campaign and Ukraine dirt on Bidens. pic.twitter.com/n0bKgBnpIX — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

obviously Nunes is a fact witness in this case https://t.co/O5BDqHWWk8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 3, 2019

Holy shit. Devin Nunes has been on the phone with Lev Parnas more than most of you all have been on the phone with your mothers. (Call your mothers!) https://t.co/niz1xTMsqO — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty remarkable that the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report includes call records between Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes—the top Republican on the committee.https://t.co/ajkHFYMKLy pic.twitter.com/MZxpGvm9Z4 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) December 3, 2019

Devin Nunes is head deep in cow manure. @DevinCow https://t.co/1eeXcwFSPj — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) December 3, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Like… why was Nunes talking to Lev Parnas on the phone? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 3, 2019

Q: What's Devin Nunes's favorite kind of bovine? A: A Mos-cow. https://t.co/nlruMI9FWN — Greg Olear (@gregolear) December 3, 2019