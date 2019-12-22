MSNBC panel goes scorched earth on ‘ridiculous’ Tulsi Gabbard for impeachment non-vote that drew Trump praise

Addressing the “present” vote Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) offered on the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on Wednesday, two Democrats on an MSNBC panel trashed the controversial lawmaker on Sunday with one calling her “ridiculous.”

With host Alex Witt noting that President Donald Trump praised the Democrat in a speech to conservative activists on Saturday night, former Hillary for America director Adrienne Elrod said the former Secretary of State was right about Gabbard being a Russin pawn — wittingly or not.

“We’re very angry, but we’re not surprised,” about Gabbard’s vote Elrod stated. “Tulsi has a strong relationship with Asaad and she has done things that are antithetical to the Democratic Party.”

“Hillary Clinton was right,” she continued. “She got a little bit of criticism when she went on a podcast recently, and indicated that Tulsi — didn’t name her name — but indicated somebody running in the race is an agent of Russians. She’s right. Whether or not Tulsi is cooperating or not, we don’t know, but she is being propped up but the Russia propaganda machine. Russia Today, all the different outlets. She’s received donations from sympathetic Putin supporters here in the United States. So whether or not Hillary Clinton,I’m sorry, whether or not Tulsi realizes it, she’s somebody the Russians are propping up.’

Asked to comment, Democratic strategist Don Galloway piled on — but with a slight difference.

“It wasn’t a good move,” he said of the non-vote. “Tulsi at that point — I disagree with Adrienne — I don’t find Democrats are quote unquote angry with her as much as I find we think she’s ridiculous.”

“But I will fully agree in that I don’t know that she sits in a smoke-filled room and has an encrypted line in which she speaks with Vladimir Putin, but she certainly is the person in this race who the agent provocateurs are using to throw all types of just confusion into the matter,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate because she came into Congress four or six, I don’t remember, a few years ago as a bright light,” he continued. “People even spoke of her becoming a senator from Hawaii one day. She came in with promise and it’s disappointing to see what she’s become.”

