Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC panel goes scorched earth on ‘ridiculous’ Tulsi Gabbard for impeachment non-vote that drew Trump praise

Published

1 min ago

on

Addressing the “present” vote Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) offered on the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on Wednesday, two Democrats on an MSNBC panel trashed the controversial lawmaker on Sunday with one calling her “ridiculous.”

With host Alex Witt noting that President Donald Trump praised the Democrat in a speech to conservative activists on Saturday night, former Hillary for America director Adrienne Elrod said the former Secretary of State was right about Gabbard being a Russin pawn — wittingly or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very angry, but we’re not surprised,” about Gabbard’s vote Elrod stated. “Tulsi has a strong relationship with Asaad and she has done things that are antithetical to the Democratic Party.”

“Hillary Clinton was right,” she continued. “She got a little bit of criticism when she went on a podcast recently, and indicated that Tulsi — didn’t name her name — but indicated somebody running in the race is an agent of Russians. She’s right. Whether or not Tulsi is cooperating or not, we don’t know, but she is being propped up but the Russia propaganda machine. Russia Today, all the different outlets. She’s received donations from sympathetic Putin supporters here in the United States. So whether or not Hillary Clinton,I’m sorry, whether or not Tulsi realizes it, she’s somebody the Russians are propping up.’

Asked to comment, Democratic strategist Don Galloway piled on — but with a slight difference.

“It wasn’t a good move,” he said of the non-vote. “Tulsi at that point — I disagree with Adrienne — I don’t find Democrats are quote unquote angry with her as much as I find we think she’s ridiculous.”

“But I will fully agree in that I don’t know that she sits in a smoke-filled room and has an encrypted line in which she speaks with Vladimir Putin, but she certainly is the person in this race who the agent provocateurs are using to throw all types of just confusion into the matter,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s unfortunate because she came into Congress four or six, I don’t remember, a few years ago as a bright light,” he continued. “People even spoke of her becoming a senator from Hawaii one day. She came in with promise and it’s disappointing to see what she’s become.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative pundit rants Billy Graham magazine is ‘scum’ and ‘anti-Christian’ over call to remove Trump

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Conservative conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza on Sunday charged that Christianity Today, which was founded by evangelist Billy Graham, has been taken over by "anti-Christian" forces after the magazine called for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed published last week, Christianity Today editor Mark Galli said that Trump's attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe biden was "profoundly immoral."

Since then, pro-Trump conservatives have condemned the magazine. But D'Souza's remarks were particularly vicious.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘She knows how to play Trump better than anyone’: GOP consultant reveals why Pelosi is stalling impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, GOP consultant Susan Del Percio said House Speaker Nany Pelosi (D-CA) is masterfully handling the impeachment of Donald Trump by delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Speaking withy host Alex Witt, the MSNBC contributor said she wouldn't bet against the California Democrat.

"Susan, you heard from a Democrat and Republican senator," host Witt began after running clips from the morning cable shows. "Who do you think has the upper-hand in this situation? What are the pros and cons of Pelosi hanging onto these articles?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Oh come all ye grifters’: Giuliani aide faces online mocking over Mar-a-Lago ‘Christmas’ photo with Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Christianné Allen, a communications aide for Rudy Giuliani, faced mocking online after she share a photo of herself and President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning!" the 20-year-old college student wrote.

A photo of Allen and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was included with the post, which was slammed as soon as it hit Twitter.

An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5PGi90HPOn

Continue Reading
 
 