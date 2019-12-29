MSNBC panel mocks ‘failson’ Donald Trump Jr. — who ‘cannot accomplish anything without his rich father’

Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated his annual Revvie Awards on his Sunday show, where panelists came clad in tuxedos and gowns. The group discussed their top nominees for the best and worst of 2019.

The group voted on what Sharpton called the “Ridicu-List,” the top things that were the most ridiculous in 2019. The options were Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitting to Trump’s quid pro quo, the college admissions bribery scandal, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suing a fake cow on Twitter, Sean Spicer appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” or President Donald Trump trying to justify his claim Alabama would be hit by a hurricane by changing a NOAA weather map with a Sharpie.

ADVERTISEMENT

One nominee, however, led to the panel cracking up with laughter. It was Donald Trump Jr., whose book attacking progressives as snowflakes only landed on the New York Times “Bestseller List” because his father made the Republican Party and nine conservative groups purchase it in bulk.

It was Joy Ann Reid who called it part of the “ongoing project to help Donald Trump Jr. be his own man.”

She explained that liberal pundit Molly Jong-Fast introduced her to the concept of a “failson, a son that cannot accomplish anything unless his rich father does something for him.”

“The fact that he needed the RNC to buy all of the books to put him on The New York Times ‘Bestseller List.’ As an author who’s gotten on there by myself, I think that’s hilarious.

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio said that her favorite ridiculous moment came from the day the president woke up and decided that he wanted to buy Greenland.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the rest of the mockery in the video below: