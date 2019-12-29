MSNBC panel mocks ‘failson’ Donald Trump Jr. — who ‘cannot accomplish anything without his rich father’
Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated his annual Revvie Awards on his Sunday show, where panelists came clad in tuxedos and gowns. The group discussed their top nominees for the best and worst of 2019.
The group voted on what Sharpton called the “Ridicu-List,” the top things that were the most ridiculous in 2019. The options were Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitting to Trump’s quid pro quo, the college admissions bribery scandal, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suing a fake cow on Twitter, Sean Spicer appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” or President Donald Trump trying to justify his claim Alabama would be hit by a hurricane by changing a NOAA weather map with a Sharpie.
One nominee, however, led to the panel cracking up with laughter. It was Donald Trump Jr., whose book attacking progressives as snowflakes only landed on the New York Times “Bestseller List” because his father made the Republican Party and nine conservative groups purchase it in bulk.
It was Joy Ann Reid who called it part of the “ongoing project to help Donald Trump Jr. be his own man.”
She explained that liberal pundit Molly Jong-Fast introduced her to the concept of a “failson, a son that cannot accomplish anything unless his rich father does something for him.”
“The fact that he needed the RNC to buy all of the books to put him on The New York Times ‘Bestseller List.’ As an author who’s gotten on there by myself, I think that’s hilarious.
Republican strategist Susan Del Percio said that her favorite ridiculous moment came from the day the president woke up and decided that he wanted to buy Greenland.
You can see the rest of the mockery in the video below:
MSNBC panel mocks ‘failson’ Donald Trump Jr. — who ‘cannot accomplish anything without his rich father’
Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated his annual Revvie Awards on his Sunday show, where panelists came clad in tuxedos and gowns. The group discussed their top nominees for the best and worst of 2019.
The group voted on what Sharpton called the "Ridicu-List," the top things that were the most ridiculous in 2019. The options were Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitting to Trump's quid pro quo, the college admissions bribery scandal, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suing a fake cow on Twitter, Sean Spicer appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" or President Donald Trump trying to justify his claim Alabama would be hit by a hurricane by changing a NOAA weather map with a Sharpie.
Breaking Banner
‘Disgusting’: Internet blasts Trump for Americans learning of latest call with Putin from the Kremlin
Once again, it was Moscow that told the United States people and press about a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
According to the Kremlin readout, Putin thanked Trump for intelligence “transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services,” which “helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia.”
Many on Twitter were particularly bothered by the lack of details about the call. Trump was on the golf course most of Sunday, prompting questions of whether he took the call from the links and if any national security officials were on hand to listen in to the call and record the necessary information.
Breaking Banner
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis announces he has stage IV pancreatic cancer
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He's proclaimed that he intends to fight it as he's battled so many things in his life, but the prognosis isn't good, reported CNN.
"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement.
"This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed," he said.