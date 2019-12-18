MSNBC’s Morning Joe lays Trump impeachment at Giuliani’s feet: ‘He bought Rudy’s nonsense hook, line and sinker’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed Rudy Giuliani for the Ukraine scandal that has put President Donald Trump on the brink of impeachment.

The “Morning Joe” host agreed that Trump didn’t care about Ukraine — hated it, in fact — until Giuliani’s personal business interests dragged his client into a corrupt scheme by promising something of value to the president.

“Isn’t it fascinating that Donald Trump gets so angry when somebody works on his campaign and makes a few dollars here and a few dollars there off of his campaign or off of his name, it drives him crazy,” Scarborough said. “It always has, and yet hear he is being impeached today in large part because Rudy sold him a bill of goods while Rudy was trying to get even richer off of inside deals in Ukraine.”

“People all around the president, people in the White House didn’t want the president to listen to Rudy,” Scarborough continued, “but he bought it hook, line and sinker because Rudy said, ‘You know what? I can get at the one thing that exasperates him the most, that irritates him the most — the 2016 election. I’ll sell him a bill of goods that this was about Ukraine and not Russia. He’ll blow the entire country apart, and I can go in in the chaos and make millions of dollars off of these inside deals.'”

“So Donald J. Trump is getting impeached today in large part because he bought Rudy’s nonsense hook, line and sinker,” Scarborough concluded.