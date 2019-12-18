MSNBC’s Morning Joe lays Trump impeachment at Giuliani’s feet: ‘He bought Rudy’s nonsense hook, line and sinker’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blamed Rudy Giuliani for the Ukraine scandal that has put President Donald Trump on the brink of impeachment.
The “Morning Joe” host agreed that Trump didn’t care about Ukraine — hated it, in fact — until Giuliani’s personal business interests dragged his client into a corrupt scheme by promising something of value to the president.
“Isn’t it fascinating that Donald Trump gets so angry when somebody works on his campaign and makes a few dollars here and a few dollars there off of his campaign or off of his name, it drives him crazy,” Scarborough said. “It always has, and yet hear he is being impeached today in large part because Rudy sold him a bill of goods while Rudy was trying to get even richer off of inside deals in Ukraine.”
“People all around the president, people in the White House didn’t want the president to listen to Rudy,” Scarborough continued, “but he bought it hook, line and sinker because Rudy said, ‘You know what? I can get at the one thing that exasperates him the most, that irritates him the most — the 2016 election. I’ll sell him a bill of goods that this was about Ukraine and not Russia. He’ll blow the entire country apart, and I can go in in the chaos and make millions of dollars off of these inside deals.'”
“So Donald J. Trump is getting impeached today in large part because he bought Rudy’s nonsense hook, line and sinker,” Scarborough concluded.
‘Insulting’: Dem lawmaker rains hell on Kevin McCarthy for blatantly lying about reasons for impeachment
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on Wednesday shredded House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he claimed that Democrats were only impeaching President Donald Trump because his behavior made them feel "upset."
During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Slotkin slammed McCarthy for shamelessly misrepresenting House Democrats' arguments for impeaching the president.
Can Congress hold Trump accountable? 4 essential reads on a historic power struggle
The vote to impeach President Donald Trump will be held soon in the House of Representatives. It brings to a head the battle that has raged for months between the president and Democratic members of the House.
Democrats and Trump have fought over everything from the meaning of the words in his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Zelinsky to the president’s refusal to allow administration officials to testify. Trump has also refused to comply with Democrats’ requests for documents essential to their investigation.
How St. Francis created the Nativity scene, with a miraculous event in 1223
Around the Christmas season, it is common to see a display of the Nativity scene: a small manger with the baby Jesus and his family, shepherds, the three wise men believed to have visited Jesus after his birth and several barnyard animals.
One might ask, what are the origins of this tradition?Biblical description
The earliest biblical descriptions, the Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke, written between A.D. 80 and 100, offer details of Jesus’ birth, including that he was born in Bethlehem during the reign of King Herod.
The Gospel of Luke says that when the shepherds went to Bethlehem, they “found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger.” Matthew tells the story of the three wise men, or Magi, who “fell down” in worship and offered gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.