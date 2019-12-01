Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Scarborough scorches Doug Collin’s Trump defense on Fox: ‘The collective IQ of Republican politicians falls further’

Published

4 hours ago

on

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough seemed unimpressed with Rep. Doug Collin’s appearance on Fox News Sunday, where he tried to dismiss the House impeachment inquiry looking at Donald Trump, with Scarborough saying the Georgia Republican did his party no favors.

Appearing with host Chris Wallace, Collins filibustered for most of the interview and said that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be the first witness in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment, which baffled the Fox host.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?” Wallace asked, to which Collins replied, “He needs to be. He’s put himself into that position. If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of, you know, why he’s doing it.”

Collin’s performance drew chuckles from Wallace and led Scarborough, a former GOP lawmaker who once represented Florida. to pass sentence on the Georgia Republican.

Taking to Twitter, and linking to the clip, Scarborough wrote, “The collective IQ of Republican politicians falls further every time one desperately tries to defend the indefensible: a politician who delayed military aid approved for an invaded military ally so he could extort campaign dirt on a political opponent.”

You can see the tweet below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

University kills at least one job after giving millions to preserve white supremacist statue

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Last week the North Carolina University system announced that it was giving a $2.5 million to a trust that would fund the preservation of Confederate statues, namely the "Silent Sam" statue that was toppled by protesters. Now it seems at least one job has been cut and a North Carolina State employee is questioning if it was as a result of the settlement.

The lawsuit is from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which promotes southern states that waged war against the United States when it tried to abolish slavery.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYTimes’ Paul Krugman explains why it was predictable for Republicans to sell out their party for Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained on Twitter Sunday that the GOP easily destroyed their values and party for President Donald Trump is a natural extension of who Republicans have been for decades.

"People shocked by GOP embrace of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin's conspiracy theories should bear in mind that Republicans long ago decided to claim that global warming is a hoax perpetrated by a vast international scientific cabal," Krugman tweeted. "This is who they've been for a long time."

https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/1201233047183605760

The tweet was in response to CNBC's John Harwood, who tweeted Sunday about Sen. John Kennedy's (R-LA) appearance on "Meet the Press" in which he parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Shadow of Trump looms large’: Boris Johnson opponents using president’s visit as a weapon against prime minister

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

Opponents of Boris Johnson are planning on hanging Donald Trump's extreme lack of popularity in the United Kingdom around the neck of the prime minister when the president visits for NATO meetings this week in the hopes that it will damage Johnson's chances of being re-elected on December 12.

According to a report at the Washington Post, "There’s little surprise that the American president is playing an outsize role in Britain’s upcoming elections — for good or bad, depending," with Trump, all too often, offering opinions on the internal affairs of one of the most loyal of U.S. allies.

Continue Reading
 
 