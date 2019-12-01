MSNBC’s Scarborough scorches Doug Collin’s Trump defense on Fox: ‘The collective IQ of Republican politicians falls further’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough seemed unimpressed with Rep. Doug Collin’s appearance on Fox News Sunday, where he tried to dismiss the House impeachment inquiry looking at Donald Trump, with Scarborough saying the Georgia Republican did his party no favors.

Appearing with host Chris Wallace, Collins filibustered for most of the interview and said that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be the first witness in the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on impeachment, which baffled the Fox host.

“So you want to bring him in before the committee, not just to present a report, but to take questions from Democrats and to be cross-examined, if you will, by the Republicans?” Wallace asked, to which Collins replied, “He needs to be. He’s put himself into that position. If he chooses not to, I really question his veracity and what he’s putting in his report. I question the motives of, you know, why he’s doing it.”

Collin’s performance drew chuckles from Wallace and led Scarborough, a former GOP lawmaker who once represented Florida. to pass sentence on the Georgia Republican.

Taking to Twitter, and linking to the clip, Scarborough wrote, “The collective IQ of Republican politicians falls further every time one desperately tries to defend the indefensible: a politician who delayed military aid approved for an invaded military ally so he could extort campaign dirt on a political opponent.”

