Quantcast
Connect with us

New York charges against Paul Manafort tossed by state judge

Published

4 mins ago

on

State charges were thrown out against Paul Manafort, making a presidential pardon less complicated.

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed an indictment against Manafort on mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, which was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, reported the New York Times.

Justice Maxwell Wiley tossed the indictment, ruling the charges had violated the legal principle of double jeopardy after Manafort’s conviction on similar charges in Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

If President Donald Trump pardoned his former campaign chairman on federal crimes, Manafort would still face prison time in Virginia.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York charges against Paul Manafort tossed by state judge

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

State charges were thrown out against Paul Manafort, making a presidential pardon less complicated.

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed an indictment against Manafort on mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, which was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, reported the New York Times.

Justice Maxwell Wiley tossed the indictment, ruling the charges had violated the legal principle of double jeopardy after Manafort's conviction on similar charges in Virginia.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Tantrum of a child’: Ex-Republican lawmaker explains GOP’s latest impeachment scheme

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

The House of Representatives will spend Wednesday debating the impeachment of President Donald Trump -- and Republicans are focused on dragging the debate as long into the evening as possible, a former Republican congressman explained on MSNBC.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Matthews as GOP members of Congress were pushing to adjourn the House -- which was defeated.

"So what, in the end, is the goal of the clown show, David?" Matthews asked.

"Look, these a delay tactics," Jolly replied.

"This is -- you could compare it to the tantrum of a child," he continued.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans are willing to bring on ‘the destruction of the Republic’ to save themselves: ex-prosecutor

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday, with the impeachment vote hours away and House and Senate Republicans expected to put up a broad front of partisan opposition, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took to Twitter in outrage at their lack of concern for the rule of law.

Republicans, wrote Kirschner, understand that what President Donald Trump did to hold up military aid in Ukraine to extort political dirt from a foreign power was "dead wrong" and could undermine the very idea of the rule of law — but they have decided that the short-term concerns of their political careers matter more.

Here’s the thing: the Republicans COULD say, “Mr. President, it’s dead wrong to enlist or extort foreign assistance/interference in our election. It’s dead wrong to attach personal conditions to congressionally appropriate money - conditions designed to help you politically.

Continue Reading
 
 