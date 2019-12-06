Nikki Haley buried for Confederate flag ‘heritage’ defense: ‘Pleading to Trump to make her the VP right here’

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped in it on Friday afternoon after making the bizarre claim that the Confederate flag was a symbol of “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until convicted murderer Dylann Roof “hijacked” it.

During an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, Haley stated, ““Here is this guy who comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag. And [he] had just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don’t have hateful people in South Carolina — there’s always the small minority, that’s always going to be there — but people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Haley’s remarks were harshly condemned across the board for pandering as well as being historically wrong.

You can see some responses below:

Nikki Haley says the Confederate flag was about "service, and sacrifice, and heritage" until Dylan Roof "hijacked" it pic.twitter.com/pqdhKIezRl — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 6, 2019

The flag was adopted in 1863 and the confederacy was defeated in 1865. Two years of representing the cause of slavery and treason yet we're supposed to respect it more than 100 years later?. — what's this? (@MmmDeviledEggs) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Nikki Haley all in on the David Duke vote. — larryleclair (@larryleclair) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

GFY Haley — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's about slaves, Nikki. I was always about slaves and your ancestors were dark enough to qualify. You should be ashamed. — Tom Woods (@realdramaimp) December 6, 2019

This is a deeply insensitive and ignorant thing to say Nikki. There is no room for any defense of the confederate flag. https://t.co/evVfyAeOmg — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"A student holds a Confederate flag in front of Little Rock Central High School, which had been scheduled to integrate, in September 1957." There's a special place in hell for her. pic.twitter.com/2EtLiQl6ic — The Left (@n0rbizness) December 6, 2019

Pleading to trump to make her the VP right here. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

She looks like hell. Selling out is corrosive. — Unvarnished Truth™ (@SRMillar3) December 6, 2019

More of a bullhorn than a wink. — Miro Kujin (@slim_mirokujin) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki is on a spectacular career destroying losing streak. Doesn't she have any sane advisers? — Hank Hampshire (@HankHampshire) December 6, 2019

Seriously? What is she trying to accomplish with that statement? Does it pander to a voter base she's interested in? Using Haley's "logic" that the German Nazi flag was also about "service, and sacrifice, and heritage" – until it was hijacked by American Nazi's. — Grey Matter (@outofmemind) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

.@NikkiHaley is going to go full Lindsey Graham before this is over. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 6, 2019

The Confederate flag was never about service, sacrifice or heritage. It's always been a memorial to white supremacy & slavery. — And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) December 6, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah yes, until Dylan Roof hijacked it. pic.twitter.com/0jSwsWnN8z — Jared Olguin (@RhymesWithBeans) December 6, 2019

Girl bye! — The Grand Poobah! 👑 (@MrTamhas) December 6, 2019