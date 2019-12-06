Quantcast
Connect with us

Nikki Haley buried for Confederate flag 'heritage' defense: 'Pleading to Trump to make her the VP right here'

Published

1 min ago

on

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped in it on Friday afternoon after making the bizarre claim that the Confederate flag was a symbol of “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until convicted murderer Dylann Roof “hijacked” it.

During an interview with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, Haley stated, ““Here is this guy who comes out with this manifesto, holding the Confederate flag. And [he] had just hijacked everything that people thought of. We don’t have hateful people in South Carolina — there’s always the small minority, that’s always going to be there — but people saw it as service and sacrifice and heritage, but once he did that, there was no way to overcome it.”

Haley’s remarks were harshly condemned across the board for pandering as well as being historically wrong.

You can see some responses below:

