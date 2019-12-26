Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Nobody really cares’: Rudy Giuliani leaves hilarious voicemail saying no one is reading report that went viral

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani spent his holiday, in part, leaving a voicemail on New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi’s phone to remind her that no one reads what she writes.

Nuzzi published a piece this week about her one-on-one with Giuliani over Bloody Marys in which the former New York mayor went off about knowing “how not to commit crimes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” Giuliani told Nuzzi. “I’ve been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump, with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”

Giuliani then went off about prosecutors in the Southern District of New York that were appointed by the Trump administration to be “a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals,” and “idiots” for reportedly investigating his activities in Ukraine.

The 72-second voicemail from Giuliani was a rant about how he should never had bothered to talk to Nuzzi to begin with. “That it’s OK because, ‘you don’t really have that much influence in that paper. Nobody really cares,'” he said in the message.

“I’m not mad I’m actually laughing” he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Now that women can drive with male permission — Saudi Arabia wants to be a vacation hot-spot

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Saudi Arabia isn't exactly the most friendly place for women but now the country is trying to encourage tourism, The New York Times reported.

In 2017 Mohammed Bin Salman gave women the right to drive, as long as they're following the country's "guardianship system," that requires permission or accompaniment of men if women are to do anything. That in addition to their treatment of Yemen and the brutal murder and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi doesn't make it the ideal location for a summer vacation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Nobody really cares’: Rudy Giuliani leaves hilarious voicemail saying no one is reading report that went viral

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani spent his holiday, in part, leaving a voicemail on New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi's phone to remind her that no one reads what she writes.

Nuzzi published a piece this week about her one-on-one with Giuliani over Bloody Marys in which the former New York mayor went off about knowing "how not to commit crimes."

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” Giuliani told Nuzzi. “I’ve been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump, with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Replace Chuck Todd with Nicolle Wallace’: Viewers hammer NBC after top host admits he was ‘naive’ about GOP

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

NBC host Chuck Todd was blasted by his viewers on Thursday after he admitted in an interview that he has been "naive" about disinformation spread by Republicans.

"I fully admit, listening to you ask that question now, and me giving you the honest answer of, yeah, I guess I really believed they wouldn’t do this," Todd said at one point in the Rolling Stone interview. "Just so absurdly naive in hindsight."

Viewers lashed out at Todd and suggested that Meet the Press owed its audience more professionalism -- and possibly a new host.

Continue Reading
 
 