‘Nobody really cares’: Rudy Giuliani leaves hilarious voicemail saying no one is reading report that went viral

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani spent his holiday, in part, leaving a voicemail on New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi’s phone to remind her that no one reads what she writes.
Nuzzi published a piece this week about her one-on-one with Giuliani over Bloody Marys in which the former New York mayor went off about knowing “how not to commit crimes.”
“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” Giuliani told Nuzzi. “I’ve been doing this for fifty years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump, with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”
Giuliani then went off about prosecutors in the Southern District of New York that were appointed by the Trump administration to be “a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals,” and “idiots” for reportedly investigating his activities in Ukraine.
The 72-second voicemail from Giuliani was a rant about how he should never had bothered to talk to Nuzzi to begin with. “That it’s OK because, ‘you don’t really have that much influence in that paper. Nobody really cares,'” he said in the message.
“I’m not mad I’m actually laughing” he claimed.
