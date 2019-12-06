North Korea threatens to resume referring to Trump as a ‘dotard’
North Korea has threatened to resume referring to US president Donald Trump as a “dotard”, raising the prospect of a return to a war of words with a negotiating deadline approaching.
Pyongyang has set Washington an end-of-year time limit to offer it new concessions in deadlocked nuclear negotiations, and has said it will adopt an unspecified “new way” if nothing acceptable is forthcoming.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — whose countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War — engaged in mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.
But denuclearisation negotiations have been at a standstill since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February.
Trump on Tuesday indicated military action was still possible when he was asked about Pyongyang on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain.
“He definitely likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he? That’s why I call him ‘Rocket Man’,” Trump said, reprising one of his previously favoured nicknames for Kim.
Pyongyang reacted stiffly late Thursday, with vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui saying the comments were made with “no courtesy when referring to the supreme leadership… of the DPRK”.
“If this is meant to make expressions, reminiscent of those days just two years ago when a war of words was fought across the ocean… it will be a very dangerous challenge,” she said in a statement carried by the North’s state news agency KCNA.
Referring to Trump by name and reprising Kim’s own previously preferred insult, she said that any repetition “must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard”.
North Korea’s comments came a day after it warned that if the US used military force against the North it would take “prompt corresponding actions at any level” in the event of military action by Washington.
At the Nato summit, Trump said: “We have the most powerful military we’ve ever had, and we’re by far the most powerful country in the world.”
“Hopefully, we don’t have to use it, but if we do, we’ll use it. If we have to, we’ll do it,” he added.
KCNA, known for its flamboyant and sometimes antiquated language, has previously labelled former US President George W. Bush a “half-baked man”, ex-South Korean leader Park Geun-hye a “crafty prostitute”, and called former US leader Barack Obama her “pimp”.
The North has issued a series of increasingly assertive comments in recent weeks as its negotiating time limit approaches. Kim’s New Year speech, a key political set-piece in the isolated country, is also due on January 1.
On Wednesday another Pyongyang official said, in response to Trump’s comments made Tuesday, the use of armed forces is “not the privilege of the US only”.
The View audience goes wild after Meghan McCain gets schooled on Pelosi’s ‘don’t mess with me’ moment
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain frequently cites politically themed T-shirts for sale online to take the public temperature about any given topic, but she didn't like that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly started selling shirts based on her viral encounter with a conservative reporter.
The California Democrat unloaded on Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen, who asked if the impeachment process was based on her supposed hatred of President Donald Trump, and Pelosi capped off her scolding with the warning, "Don't mess with me."
"She did answer it masterfully," McCain said, "the problem is now she's selling T-shirts that say #don'tmesswithnancy. For $39, you can buy a T-shirt."
The real DC showdown: Pelosi vs. Trump
Love her or hate her, Nancy Pelosi is a classy, effective and persuasive Speaker.
Repeatedly through the Trump presidency, she has stepped up to offer just the right gesture, just the right opinion, just the right level of evenness or passion that proves effective in making the role of leadership believable.
Along the way, she manages to count votes, keep her caucus in line and stand up for a totally understandable and admirable bar of justice and American value, for the Constitution itself.
Her statements yesterday in outlining in measured tones the reasoning that Donald Trump’s actions have left “no choice” but moving forward towards impeachment were well-said, logical, and belied the emotion behind them.
US job creation soars in November, boosting Trump
US job creation soared last month as hospitals, hotels and schools raced to add new workers, a shot in the arm for Donald Trump's economic stewardship as he faces impeachment and a bitter fight for reelection.
The surprise jump in hiring wiped away fears that November would be a lackluster month and suggested the American economy so far is holding up despite a global slowdown.
Payrolls also got a boost as autoworkers were back on the job after a six-week nationwide strike at General Motors plants, according to Labor Department data released Friday.