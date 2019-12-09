‘Not a well man’: Morning Joe panelists baffled by Trump’s latest bizarre rant
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch says President Donald Trump’s bizarre rant about toilets is a clear sign of mental decline.
The president complained Friday that new toilets must be flushed 10 to 15 times to clear the bowl, and “Morning Joe” panelists tried to make sense of his rant about bathroom facilities.
“That’s a lot of flushing,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.
“We asked the White House if they’re having issues with the plumbing in the building,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. “Perhaps the president is harkening back to his time as a developer, and maybe at Trump Tower they have high-flush powerful toilets. But we’ll keep asking, we’ll pursue this — don’t you worry.”
“He had the type of toilets, I guess, where you could flush it, put a cinder block in it and it would break it up,” said co-host Joe Scarborough. “I think when he’s talking about flushing 10 or 15 times, this is one example of everything the president saying either a projection or a confession.”
“Oh my god,” Brzezinski said.
“He’s probably talking about Doral or Mar-A-Lago,” Deutsch said. “He’s cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, that’s a crazy person. If you were going to get a therapist in to look at that drift and that mind, where he was going, that’s not a well man.”
“If you took that in a vacuum and looked that,” he added, “if that was Uncle Joe, I don’t mean Biden, it could be Uncle Louie, you’d call the internist and say, ‘should we get him checked,’ because that’s a mind that’s not right.”
‘Pathetic weenie’ Ted Cruz buried by Morning Joe’s Donny Deutsch for latest suck-up to Trump
Members of the "Morning Joe " panel were both appalled and disgusted after watching a video of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pushing Russian propaganda and defending Donald Trump over the weekend, recalling the ugly campaign the president ran against the Texas Republican in 2016.
Addressing Cruz's appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he accused Ukraine of meddling in the 2016 election, host Joe Scarborough marveled out at how the senator debased himself in the service of Trump after what happened to him in 2016.
After the host brought up the interview, MSNBC regular Donny Deutsch had a few things to say about Cruz.