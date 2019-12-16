Ousting Yovanovitch is the smoking gun that the administration’s ‘corruption’ cover story is a lie: CNN analyst

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” national security analyst Susan Hennessey remarked that Rudy Giuliani’s comment that he had to get Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch “out of the way” in Ukraine is not just damning for President Donald Trump — it also undermines his whole defense that his interest in Ukraine was about defeating corruption.

“It’s a significant admission, even though I think it’s something a lot of people suspected was the ideology,” said Hennessey. “This is Giuliani admitting that ousting Marie Yovanovitch was tied to this corrupt pursuit of wanting political investigations.”

“It’s also really significant that he said they needed to get her out of the way in order to get these investigations,” continued Hennessey. “If this administration actually cared about corruption, about rooting out corruption in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch is someone they would want on their team. This is a person known among both Democrats and Republicans for being a crusader against corruption. The fact Giuliani identified he needed to get her out of the way is a pretty strong indication that what he was looking to do was not root out corruption, but actually engage in corrupt acts himself. It’s also an indication of how valuable Rudy Giuliani’s testimony might be important to our full understanding of what exactly happened here.”

