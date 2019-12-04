Quantcast
Panicky Rudy Giuliani mocked after claiming his multiple calls to OMB may not have been about Ukraine

1 min ago

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday sent out a panicky tweet after House Democrats produced phone records showing that he was in contact with the Trump White House 11 separate times on the same day that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was unexpectedly ousted from her job.

In the tweet, Giuliani insisted that his multiple calls to the White House, which included several calls to the Office of Budget and Management that would eventually place a hold on military aid to Ukraine, may not have had anything to do with his operations in the former Soviet republic.

“The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic,” Giuliani wrote. “Remember, I’m the President’s attorney.”

The timing of Giuliani’s calls, however, makes that assertion unlikely.

Over the period in question, Giuliani was also frequently on the phone with now-indicted henchman Lev Parnas, who was working with the former New York mayor to run a smear campaign against Yovanovitch. Phone records show that Giuliani was also in regular contact with John Solomon, the former columnist for The Hill whose stories would become part of the anti-Yovanovitch campaign.

Giuliani’s denial drew a flood of mockery — check out some reactions below.

