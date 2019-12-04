Panicky Rudy Giuliani mocked after claiming his multiple calls to OMB may not have been about Ukraine

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday sent out a panicky tweet after House Democrats produced phone records showing that he was in contact with the Trump White House 11 separate times on the same day that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was unexpectedly ousted from her job.

In the tweet, Giuliani insisted that his multiple calls to the White House, which included several calls to the Office of Budget and Management that would eventually place a hold on military aid to Ukraine, may not have had anything to do with his operations in the former Soviet republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic,” Giuliani wrote. “Remember, I’m the President’s attorney.”

The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic. Remember, I’m the President’s attorney. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2019

The timing of Giuliani’s calls, however, makes that assertion unlikely.

Over the period in question, Giuliani was also frequently on the phone with now-indicted henchman Lev Parnas, who was working with the former New York mayor to run a smear campaign against Yovanovitch. Phone records show that Giuliani was also in regular contact with John Solomon, the former columnist for The Hill whose stories would become part of the anti-Yovanovitch campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s denial drew a flood of mockery — check out some reactions below.

LOL, you are so screwed. I am just waiting for the desperate turn when you are inevitably thrown under the bus. Don't feel bad Rudy, he'll gladly throw his own sons and daughters under there with you if he thinks it will save himself. — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) December 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The mere fact I had numerous calls with Pizza Hut does not establish I actually ordered any pizza. Remember, I’m not really a pizza fan, I just like talking ABOUT pizza — Douglas K. Williams III (@InstigatorRules) December 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It does when you go on CNN and admit that the President engages in criminal activity with criminal intent. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) December 4, 2019

Rudy, Rudy, prison is coming. The question is, are you ready? — Sassan K. Darian (@sasss31) December 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope that “insurance” policy is solid — Rosieposie (@rosieposiemn) December 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh Rudy Rudy Rudy. You sure are DJT’s attorney. So why again were you on the phone for so long with OMB? — Liz hair (@Lizzy1433) December 4, 2019

You and POTUS need to get your stories straight. Right now the accounts do not match up –

in fact, they cannot be reconciled. Not looking good for you. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) December 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT