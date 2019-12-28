Quantcast
Connect with us

President argues NY governor has ‘lost his mind’ for investigating the Trump Organization

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday again publicly complained about investigations by the state of New York.

Following a day at Trump International Golf Club, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and quickly began tweeting.

The commander-in-chief begged the Speaker of the House of Representatives to spend less time in the capitol and praised Rush Limbaugh as a “major star.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And then he attacked the state of New York, where he had residency before signing paperwork to official establish himself as a Florida man.

“So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart,” the president of the United States tweeted.

“All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should,” Trump argued, in a line that will surely get attention from armchair psychologists.

“Governor Cuomo has lost control, and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and all,” the commander-in-chief added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President argues NY governor has ‘lost his mind’ for investigating the Trump Organization

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday again publicly complained about investigations by the state of New York.

Following a day at Trump International Golf Club, Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago and quickly began tweeting.

The commander-in-chief begged the Speaker of the House of Representatives to spend less time in the capitol and praised Rush Limbaugh as a "major star."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump thanks ‘major star’ Rush Limbaugh for unwavering support: ‘His voice is far bigger than theirs!’

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump publicly praised right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh on Saturday.

Trump tweeted his thanks after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

"I want to thank Rush Limbaugh for the tremendous support he has given to the MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Movement and our KEEP AMERICA GREAT Agenda!" Trump said, using lots of capital letters.

"He is a major star who never wavered despite the Fake News Hits he has had to endure. His voice is far bigger than theirs!" Trump claimed.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1211030803179876353

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump begs Nancy Pelosi to spend her time in San Francisco instead of Washington, DC

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 
 