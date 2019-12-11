Quantcast
Prosecutors seek to remand Giuliani associate back to jail for concealing $1 million payment from Russia: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that federal prosecutors are asking a judge to remand indicted Giuliani business associate Lev Parnas back to lockup for lying about his income and concealing a $1 million payment from Russia prior to his initial arrest.

Parnas is currently under house arrest, with some limited release time outside his apartment.

Prosecutors argue that the undisclosed payments reveal he is an “extreme risk of flight” that “is only compounded by his continued and troubling misrepresentations.”

Parnas, along with his alleged co-conspirator Igor Fruman, are charged with campaign finance violations relating to Giuliani’s schemes in Ukraine. Giuliani, a key mastermind of the plot to withhold foreign aid from Ukraine to force them to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, is himself reportedly under criminal investigation.


