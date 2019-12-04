‘Putin could not be happier watching Trump at NATO’ as world leaders laugh at him: Morning Joe
World leaders appeared to mock President Donald Trump behind his back in a video from the NATO summit in London, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the episode marks just how low the U.S. has fallen on the world stage.
The “Morning Joe” host suggested the mockery was prompted by Trump’s bizarre rant against impeachment and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), whom he slurred as “deranged” and suffering from mental problems during a news conference at the international event.
“Oh, boy, somebody is projecting again,” Scarborough said. “It’s either projection or a confession. I think that rant for a president who just keeps getting humiliated at the summit, just — they’re laughing at him in Buckingham Palace. They’re mocking and ridiculing him, it’s getting caught on tape.”
“(French president Emmanuel) Macron just absolutely eviscerated him yesterday in a press conference, and he’s just losing it,” Scarborough added. “So again, I think it’s projection talking about lying, talking about the fact that he would be in jail but for the fact that, well, he’s president of the United States right now and can’t be indicted.”
The loss of stature seems to serve the interests of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Scarborough said, which so many of Trump’s failures seem to do.
“You look at the disintegration of NATO, as well,” Scarborough said, “the most important alliance on the globe. It has been a thorn in the side of the Soviet Union for decades, for half a century. It’s been a thorn in Vladimir Putin’s side since he took over that country at the turn of the century, and Donald Trump over the past three years has been dismantling it one failed summit after another failed summit after another failed summit.”
“Once again, as Nancy Pelosi says, all roads lead back to Vladimir Putin,” Scarborough said. “In this case, Vladimir Putin could not be happier this morning watching Donald Trump once again fight with all of his NATO allies.”
Breaking Banner
‘Outright treason’: Rick Wilson scorches Trump’s ‘suicide cult’ of GOP defenders
In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson dropped the hammer of some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders -- going so far as to accuse them of treason for repeating Russian talking points.
According to Wilson, "The Trump Republican Party has outdone itself in scoring merit badges for cowardice, betrayal, and corruption in the era of Trump, but the last two weeks have set a new standard for mendacity and outright treason so low it verges on chthonic."
Breaking Banner
Fox News legal analyst offers ridiculous excuse for Devin Nunes: ‘Somebody else’ may have called Giuliani henchman from his phone
On Wednesday's edition of "Fox & Friends," Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett offered a novel defense of the secret calls between Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani and his associates — that it might have been "somebody else" using his phone.
"We just don't know, because we don't know the details," said Jarrett. "In fact, it's a call log. Does that mean that Devin Nunes was actually on the call, or somebody else? And we don't know the import of it. You know, frankly I don't trust Adam Schiff. He has a long and distinguished track record of deception and lies."
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Panicky Rudy Giuliani mocked after claiming his multiple calls to OMB may not have been about Ukraine
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday sent out a panicky tweet after House Democrats produced phone records showing that he was in contact with the Trump White House 11 separate times on the same day that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was unexpectedly ousted from her job.
In the tweet, Giuliani insisted that his multiple calls to the White House, which included several calls to the Office of Budget and Management that would eventually place a hold on military aid to Ukraine, may not have had anything to do with his operations in the former Soviet republic.