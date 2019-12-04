‘Putin could not be happier watching Trump at NATO’ as world leaders laugh at him: Morning Joe

World leaders appeared to mock President Donald Trump behind his back in a video from the NATO summit in London, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the episode marks just how low the U.S. has fallen on the world stage.

The “Morning Joe” host suggested the mockery was prompted by Trump’s bizarre rant against impeachment and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), whom he slurred as “deranged” and suffering from mental problems during a news conference at the international event.

“Oh, boy, somebody is projecting again,” Scarborough said. “It’s either projection or a confession. I think that rant for a president who just keeps getting humiliated at the summit, just — they’re laughing at him in Buckingham Palace. They’re mocking and ridiculing him, it’s getting caught on tape.”

“(French president Emmanuel) Macron just absolutely eviscerated him yesterday in a press conference, and he’s just losing it,” Scarborough added. “So again, I think it’s projection talking about lying, talking about the fact that he would be in jail but for the fact that, well, he’s president of the United States right now and can’t be indicted.”

The loss of stature seems to serve the interests of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Scarborough said, which so many of Trump’s failures seem to do.

“You look at the disintegration of NATO, as well,” Scarborough said, “the most important alliance on the globe. It has been a thorn in the side of the Soviet Union for decades, for half a century. It’s been a thorn in Vladimir Putin’s side since he took over that country at the turn of the century, and Donald Trump over the past three years has been dismantling it one failed summit after another failed summit after another failed summit.”

“Once again, as Nancy Pelosi says, all roads lead back to Vladimir Putin,” Scarborough said. “In this case, Vladimir Putin could not be happier this morning watching Donald Trump once again fight with all of his NATO allies.”