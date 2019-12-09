Rand Paul moves to ban collection of congressional phone records after Nunes was caught calling Giuliani associates

On Monday, Politico reported that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is pushing to change congressional rules to prohibit subpoenas from committee chairmen from seeking the phone records of members of Congress, as well as those of journalists.

This comes directly after a subpoena served to AT&T revealed that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) had been covertly communicating with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, as well as right-wing reporter John Solomon, who was responsible for disputed reports attacking former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

“Nobody should get your phone records,” said Paul in conversation with reporters. “This is a big deal, this is a huge deal.” He then warned that those reporters should be pushing back against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), or they could be next.

Schiff has denied GOP accusations that the Intelligence Committee subpoenaed phone records for Nunes or Solomon, asserting that they were simply discovered during a narrower investigation into the phone records of Parnas specifically.