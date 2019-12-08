Republican staffer caught spying on Democrats during Judiciary Committee meetings

A Republican staffer from the Ways and Means committee was caught spying on Democrats during their work over the weekend.

According to a Judiciary Committee source, the female staffer was ultimately discovered and ran out of the committee room once it was discovered she was there, tweeted Olivia Beavers, a writer at “The Hill.”

“A Judiciary source says the committee, which has been practicing for their Monday impeachment hearing this whole weekend, came across a female GOP Ways and Means staffer in the hearing room today, but that she ran out once discovered,” she tweeted.

Republican Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has asked that the proceedings be delayed because he can’t keep up with his work. He’s indicated he’s a little overwhelmed by the evidence the GOP is faced with.