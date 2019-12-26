Republicans won’t be able to override Chief Justice Roberts during impeachment trial — here’s why
Republican Senators have already bragged that they have no intention of listening to the evidence against President Donald Trump during what should be a fair trial. Former federal prosecutors Jill Wine-Banks and Glenn Kirschner explained that the senators are supposed to be an impartial jury, but it hasn’t been the case. It’s for that reason the so-called “wild card” will be Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the proceedings.
Calling him a “wild card,” MSNBC host Chris Jansing said that “conventional wisdom” is that Roberts doesn’t have much power over the trial but Wine-Banks disagreed.
“I think it’s important to look at past history, but there’s been recent writing on this that suggests the word ‘preside’ has a meaning, and it doesn’t mean you sit there and accept everything,” she explained. “Now, it is true that a majority of the Senate can override any decision that he makes. So, it is a tricky situation, but politically, if the Senators override everything that Chief Justice Roberts does, then it would look politically really bad.”
Borrowing a phrase from former DNI John Bolton, Kirschner said that it’s unclear what kind of “drug deal” is being cooked up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Whatever it may, he said, will deprive the American people of having a fair trial.
“This is a case where the facts are so overwhelming,” said Wine-Banks, who served as a Watergate prosecutor. “If you’re paying attention to the facts, you have to draw a conclusion. Those are the facts without all the evidence. We’ve been barred, we, the American people, and the House, from getting all the facts.”
She explained that the White House has refused to produce documents and have blocked witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani from testifying.
“I hope that Americans will demand a fair trial,” she said. “The president deserves a fair trial, but so do the American people. so let’s get witnesses.”
Kirschner agreed, saying that when criminal trials are picking juries, they look for people who can be impartial and hear the evidence before making a decision. That hasn’t happened in the case of the Senate.
“So what I would suggest is that everyone is entitled to a fair Senate trial,” he said. “That goes for President Trump, he’s entitled to a fair trial, but as importantly, just as the people, when we’re prosecuting cases, we as prosecutors represent the interests of the people. The people deserve a fair trial too. The Americans, the American citizens, deserve a fair trial.”
Wine-Banks also said that it was the second round of subpoenas in the Watergate trial where they obtained 64 additional tapes, that ultimately lead to former President Richard Nixon’s resignation from office. Given the House has passed the articles of impeachment, they could issue another round of subpoenas.
Watch their full conversation in the video below:
Breaking Banner
Is Donald Trump the loneliest man in America? Yes — and it matters
The Huffington Post’s Molly Redden wrote a story Christmas Day worth pondering a bit. It was a roundup of news articles since 2017 focusing on Donald Trump as a “lonely” president. With the title “Donald Trump Is The Loneliest Man In America,” Redden’s intent wasn’t sympathy. (Outraged Twitter readers made that mistake.) It was pointing out reporting tropes seeming to convey important information but don’t. At root, Redden said, correctly, these are “rinse-and-repeat stories of palace intrigue.”
Breaking Banner
New poll shows how Mitch McConnell should be running scared instead of gloating about Trump impeachment
A new poll released on Christmas Day shows record-level support among U.S. voters for the ouster of President Donald Trump—a finding that indicates the Republican Party's effort to obstruct accountability for the president is not having the desired result.
The daily tracking poll from Microsoft News published Wednesday asked respondents if they "support or oppose the Senate voting to remove President from office?" It found that while 55% of people support only 40% oppose—a dramatic surge for those backing Trump's ouster and a record for the poll that has been asking that same question since late September of this year.
Couple calls 911 after mistaking new robot vacuum for home intruder
A North Carolina couple freaked out and called police when they mistook their robot vacuum for an intruder during the holiday season.
In a hilarious Associated Press piece, the couple's horror was detailed in rhyme, to the cadence of Twas the Night Before Christmas.
"'Twas the night of Christmas at a North Carolina house, no creature should have been stirring, not even a mouse. But a Forsyth County couple awoke with a fright, as something was moving about their house in the night. They dashed to their closet and hid in fear, dialing 911 with a sensitive ear."